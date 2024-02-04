C Incubator: Celestia Eco-Incubator, Promotes Innovative Projects And Expands The Application Boundaries Of $TIA

(MENAFN- GetNews) C Incubator is a leading accelerator dedicated to propelling the development of innovative projects within the Celestia ecosystem while expanding the boundaries of TIA applications. C Incubator is dedicated to assisting Celestia in building a comprehensive service ecosystem by providing a full range of services and resources.

What C Incubator Offers

1. Web 3 Strategic Consulting and Market Insights

- it offers transparency services for the web 3 market, analyzing industry trends and providing strategic deployment advice.

2. Funding Support and Investment Guidance

- it connects web3 projects with both traditional and crypto investors, facilitating token-based financing, with a special focus on $TIA.

- it offers funding solutions for projects at various stages of development, from early-stage to maturity.

3. Brand Building and Marketing Promotion

- Tailored brand strategies and marketing campaigns are designed based on the unique characteristics of each project.

- it conducts online outreach and offline meet-up events to quickly gather local web 3 resources.

- Extensive promotion through the web 3 media matrix.

4. User Growth and Market Expansion

- Leveraging on-chain tools and partner resources for product marketing and advertising to boost user numbers and expand market share.

5. Ecosystem Integration and Community Resource Alignment

- Identifying and connecting with key resources, partners, and KOLs across various tracks of web 3.

- Offering strategic partnership opportunities within the industry.

6. Labs Investments

- it invests in Celestia on-chain projects, nurturing them for further discussions and investment stages.

7. Incubation Grants

- Our grants aim to jointly expand the Celestia ecosystem, with periodic evaluations of project development.

8. Technical Support

- Provide technical assistance including the Celestia DA deployment and Layer 2 access etc.

C Incubator is more than just an accelerator; it's a driving force behind the innovation that will shape the web 3 landscape. With a dedicated team and a deep commitment to the Celestia community, it is poised to make a lasting impact in the world of decentralized technologies.

Partnership Progress

Central Research

According to the official media, C Incubator has announced a strategic partnership with Central Research. Through the collaboration with Central Research, C Incubator will engage more deeply in the innovation and development of web 3. It will utilize the resources and expertise of both parties to build bridges for entrepreneurs and inject vitality into innovative projects.

The following collaborative consensus has been reached, with more to be expected and explored in the coming future.

1. Co-Hosting Big Demo Day

2. C Incubator, in collaboration with Central Research are co-hosting Big Demo Day on Jan 31st, providing a platform for outstanding projects within the Celestia ecosystem to showcase their innovations, while attracting global attention and exploring future collaboration opportunities

3 Incubation Projects

4. It warmly welcomes and actively seeks projects aspiring to deploy within the Celestia ecosystem, offering comprehensive incubation support, from funding to resources, with full commitment.

5. Asia-Pacific Regional Office

6. C Incubator will establish its Asia-Pacific regional office at Cyberport, where Central Research is located, further strengthening the cooperation and influence of both parties within the region.

Zeepr

According to the official media, C Incubator has announced an investment news with Zeepr- the World's First Decentralized Perpetual Protocol Supporting both Coin-margin & U-margin to maximize trader's profits, resulting in a post-investment valuation of $150 million.

As the digital age contiues to evolve, C Incubator stands ready to support, fund, and promote the projects that will define the future of web 3 within the Celestia ecosystem.



