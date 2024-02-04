Kiwitech Welcomes Lockton’S Michael Lombardi To Advisory Board

(MENAFN- GetNews) Michael brings over two decades of experience in the global insurance sector. KiwiTech , a global leader in technology innovation, announced that Michael Lombardi, Executive Vice President of

Lockton , has joined its Advisory Board. Michael brings over two decades of experience in the global insurance sector. He has served in a variety of leadership roles, working across 140 locations where Lockton and its clients do business.

An early pioneer of technology-driven solutions for global insurance programs for multinational companies,

Michael

shares a vision with KiwiTech that technology can play a meaningful role in the industry by improving the client experience, enhancing data and management information, and modernizing legacy industry processes.



In addition to his global leadership role at Lockton, Michael has served as a member of the Board of Trustees for Gamma Iota Sigma to promote and sustain the next generation of insurance industry talent. He also is a member of the Board of Directors of the Lockton Global Partnership.



"We are thrilled to welcome Michael Lombardi to our Advisory Board. His extensive experience and forward-thinking approach in the global insurance sector align perfectly with KiwiTech's mission to drive innovation through technology. His appointment marks a significant milestone in our journey towards modernizing and transforming the insurance landscape, and we look forward to the positive impact his insights and leadership will bring," said

Rakesh Gupta , Founder and CEO of KiwiTech.

Michael said, "I've been fortunate to work with KiwiTech for over a decade. I've seen first-hand the transformative technology they've created for mature businesses operating at scale, as well as the support and investment they've provided to early-stage innovators. The right technology has the potential to transform the capabilities of the insurance industry. I am excited to join the Advisory Board with this goal in mind.”

With the addition of Michael Lombardi, KiwiTech is poised to further bolster its position in tech-driven solutions for the insurance sector.

About KiwiTech

KiwiTech is the innovation partner of choice for startups, enterprises and government authorities worldwide. The company combines its strength in established and emerging technologies with its specialized skills across 20+ industries to help its clients unlock new opportunities, drive growth and secure a sustainable competitive edge. For more information, visit:

About Lockton

Lockton is the world's largest independent insurance brokerage. In addition to its Kansas City, Missouri headquarters, Lockton operates more than 100 offices and transacts business in more than 140 locations. For 15 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2023 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials.

For more information, visit:

