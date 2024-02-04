Fitness Brands In 2024: Empowering People To Be Active Anytime, Anywhere

(MENAFN- GetNews) Fitness is more than just a trend, it's a lifestyle. And in 2024, people are looking for fitness brands that can help them achieve their wellness goals, whether it's at home, at work, or on the go. Here are five fitness brands that are popular among fitness enthusiasts in 2024.

TRX Training - Personal Home Gyms, Reinvented



TRX Training is a brand that offers suspension training equipment and accessories that allow people to create their own home gyms. Suspension training is a form of exercise that uses one's own body weight and gravity to challenge their muscles and improve their strength, balance, flexibility, and core stability. TRX Training products are easy to set up, portable, and versatile. One can use them to perform hundreds of exercises for any fitness level and goal – anytime, anywhere. TRX Training also offers online classes, coaching, and community support to help people get the most out of their workouts.

MyProtein – Supplements, Fitness Products and Equipment, Sportswear



MyProtein is a brand that offers dietary and nutritional supplements, fitness products and equipment, and sportswear for people who want to optimize their health and performance. MyProtein offers a wide range of supplements, such as protein powders, bars, snacks, vitamins, minerals, amino acids, creatine, and more.

MyProtein products are scientifically formulated, rigorously tested, and competitively priced. They cater to different needs and preferences, such as vegan, gluten-free, organic, low-carb, high-protein.

MyProtein also offers fitness products and equipment, such as resistance bands, foam rollers, skipping ropes, yoga mats, and more. MyProtein offers sportswear for men and women that are durable, breathable, and stylish.

Now trending: up to 50% off + extra 20% off everything with code SAVE20.

NEW innovation: My Protein Whey Forward – plant-based protein powder.

Google Pixel Watch 2 - Android Smartwatch with Fitbit Activity Tracking

NEW from Google: Google Pixel Watch is the ultimate Android smartwatch for anyone who wants to stay fit and connected. It has Fitbit activity tracking that automatically records one's steps, calories, heart rate, and more. It also has Google AI that gives people helpful insights, tips, and reminders based on their preferences and habits. Google Pixel Watch is not just a watch, it's a personal assistant that adapts to one's needs.

The Pixel family has more than just laptops. There are also phones, ear buds, tablets, security and safety devices for smart home enthusiasts. One can check out the special offers for Google products with just one click.

Athleta - Wear to Work Styles



Athleta is a brand that offers performance apparel and accessories for women who want to stay active and stylish in every aspect of their lives. Athleta offers wear to work styles that are comfortable, functional, and fashionable. One can find dresses, skirts, pants, tops, jackets, and more that are made from breathable, sustainable, and wrinkle-resistant fabrics.



Athleta also offers online fitness classes, community events, and social impact initiatives to empower women and girls through sports and fitness. Right now, one can e njoy 30% off winter essentials, check the limited edition or the new arrivals: Athleta X Alicia Keys.

Alo Yoga – Move into Wellness, Inspiring Mindful Movement

Alo Yoga is a brand that combines yoga, fashion, and wellness. Alo Yoga offers high-quality yoga apparel and accessories that are designed to inspire mindful movement and elevate one's practice. Alo Yoga products are made from sustainable materials and feature innovative designs, such as anti-odor technology, moisture-wicking fabric, and four-way stretch. Alo Yoga also offers online yoga classes, meditation sessions, podcasts, and wellness tips from world-class instructors to help people move into wellness. One can check the bestsellers here.

Fitness is more than just a hobby, it's a way of life. And in 2024, people have plenty of options to choose from when it comes to fitness brands that can help them achieve their wellness goals. Whether they want to create their own home gyms, mindfully move into wellness, optimize their health and performance, or track their activity, sleep, and heart rate, they can find a fitness brand that suit their needs and preferences.



