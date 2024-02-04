California Deal Flow Launches Revolutionary ‘Pay-At-Close’ Referral Platform For Real Estate Agents

(MENAFN- GetNews) Los Angeles, CA - Feb 1, 2024 - Entrepreneur and California real estate agent Matiah“Ty” Fischer is thrilled to announce the debut of California Deal Flow. This innovative lead generation and conversion platform aims to help real estate agents across California sell more homes.



California Deal Flow sets itself apart with a pay-at-closing referral model: agents are only charged for leads when they successfully close a deal. This model ensures that the success of the company is directly tied to the success of its users, offering a high-value, low-risk solution for agents aiming to expand their clientele.

The program offers a complete system offering agents top-tier leads and an efficient system to turn these prospects into lucrative deals. The challenge many real estate agents face is the scarcity of quality leads and frequent interactions with potential buyers.



The company solves this issue with a combination of high-quality leads, automated outreach, plus an understanding and a vision for collective success. "Our 'pay at close' model ensures our commitment to the success of each transaction is as strong as that of the agents," Fischer states. "This program isn't just about lead generation; it's about investing in the success of its users and ensuring mutual success by closing more deals.”

Real estate agents across California are invited to join California Deal Flow at no cost to begin transforming their business approach and achieving more closed deals. For additional information or to sign up, agents can visit CADealFlow.

About California Deal Flow



California Deal Flow is a specialized lead generation and conversion platform for real estate agents. It introduces a unique 'pay at close' referral approach, providing agents with high-quality leads and an effective system for converting these leads into profitable deals, all without any upfront expenses.

