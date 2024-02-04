(MENAFN- GetNews) Primary English Tuition by teachers at TWINS Education provides students with the necessary skills and confidence in their English language proficiencies to excel in any competitive examinations. The tuition lessons are structured to educate students based on their current proficiency in English.

According to announcements released by TWINS Education and Andy Gan and Chris Gan, the

English tuition for primary

available at this tuition centre benefits young learners in many ways.

The primary English tuition program at TWINS Education offers a comprehensive curriculum that encompasses writing, speaking, listening, and reading skills. This structured approach aims to boost students' confidence in the English language, preparing them to excel in competitive exams, including the Cambridge Assessment English exams.

TWINS Education is the venue for Cambridge Assessment English examinations; these are held at its centres around Klang Valley, Malaysia. Young learners who completes the exams will receive certification directly from Cambridge, UK.

The teachers at TWINS Education follow a stepwise procedure that includes individual presentations, debates, songs, games, and more. The interactive learning system encourages students to engage with others in English, overcome apprehensions, and improve rapidly. TWINS Education recommends that students take a placement test to determine the ideal course for their needs. This can be done in one of their English centres.

Students can start at any of the three level: Starters (Pre A2), Movers (A2), and Flyers (A1), depending on their current English proficiency level. Essentially, these levels are Beginner, Intermediate, and Higher. At each level, students will acquire around 1,500 to 1,800 new words to their vocabulary. These English courses are meant for kids in the 6-12 age groups.

For more information, go to

The primary English tuition lessons at TWINS Education strike a balance between being detailed and enjoyable, each session lasting up to one and a half hours. Classes are conducted once a week, totaling 15 hours per term. Additionally, TWINS Education provides the option for one-to-one coaching, catering to parents who seek extra attention for their children.

At TWINS Education, our English teachers bring a wealth of experience, with a minimum of five years in teaching across diverse settings, including government, private, and international schools. They possess expertise in both the Cambridge IGCSE English and IELTS syllabus, ensuring a comprehensive and well-rounded approach to language instruction.

TWINS Education prioritize effective and equitable learning opportunities, maintaining small classroom sizes with no more than 14 students per session. Our English language education is designed not only to prepare students to successfully pass the Cambridge Assessment English examination but also to build a lasting proficiency. The certification awarded upon completion of this English examinatio holds global recognition, reflecting the high standards achieved through the programs.

The language skills cultivated during primary English tuition at TWINS Education provide students with a foundation that proves valuable throughout their lives, both in professional pursuits and leisure activities. These acquired skills not only enhance communication but also facilitate a deeper understanding of concepts in various subjects, such as science and mathematics.

Andy Gan and Chris Gan of TWINS Education said, "Our mission is to provide students with a versatile, dynamic, and inclusive learning environment where they can develop their skills, knowledge, and confidence. We promote a culture of collaboration, respect and empathy, where all students are valued and motivated to reach their highest potential, regardless of their background or ability."

About the Company:

Andy Gan and Chris Gan founded TWINS Education. Both are highly qualified, experienced, and respected for their teaching skills in subjects that include Accounting, Business Studies and Economics. TWINS Education offers classroom and online tuition for Cambridge IGCSE, A-Level and IELTS exams.

Media Contact

Company Name: TWINS Education

Contact Person: Chris Gan

Email: Send Email

Phone: 012-315 6103

Address: 18, Jalan USJ 9/5N, Subang Business Centre

City: Subang Jaya 47620

State: Selangor

Country: Malaysia

Website:

