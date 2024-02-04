Ellicott City Family Counselor Guides Clients To Utilize Strengths, Gifts, And Abilities

(MENAFN- GetNews) Bob Robinson is a professional counselor committed to helping clients and their families live a life of peace, contentment, and joy. He aims to guide clients to utilize their strengths, gifts, talents, and abilities.

has been leading a life of love and service to others for over two decades. This focus has led to a more profound call to help people recover from their issues. As a result, he offers years of clinical experience and professional training to resolve prolonged periods of struggle, pain, and suffering. Bob is a professional counselor committed to helping clients and their families live a life of peace, contentment, and joy. His purpose is to guide clients to utilize their strengths, gifts, talents, and abilities, enabling them to free themselves from their insecurities, anxieties, depression, shame, guilt, and anger.

Bob Robinson is a licensed clinical professional counselor in private practice at Bob Robinson Counseling in Ellicott City, Maryland. His practice provides psychotherapy to children, adolescents, and adults in individual, family, marital, and group counseling. He specializes in individual, couples, and family therapy. Additionally, Bob works most specifically with issues around abandonment, trauma, abuse, neglect, self-esteem, anxiety, and depression and how they impact his clients' lives. Bob takes a holistic approach encompassing all facets of an individual's personality, life experiences, and core belief system.

During an internship at Lighthouse, Inc., Bob specialized in family system dynamics and a sub-specialization in child, adolescent, and young development. During his second year at the YWCA, he specialized in family system dynamics and a sub-specialty in neglect, abuse, trauma, and abandonment. Further specialized training was obtained in effective and healthy communication, healthy family development vs dysfunction, effective co-parenting, and self-esteem issues. His work in the clinical calling focuses on those abandoned in their families of origin, friendships, marriages, relationships, and school environment.

During his early years, Bob was in a highly dysfunctional and traumatic family environment. He has firsthand experience of how these experiences shape people's lives and the difficulties and issues that can be carried well into late adolescence and adulthood. He overcame the traumatic and dysfunctional experience with the aid of therapy and other treatment modalities. For the last 17 years, Bob has been at a place where he can help others overcome past issues and learn to thrive, not just survive.

“My approach is to help couples turn toward one another,” he explained,“in order to find support and solace, believing one's partner's most important priority is to be present and available to meet their needs. Even life's normal ups and downs can create distance between people trying to cope with everyday stressors. Through therapy, my clients learn to take full responsibility for their own thoughts, feelings, actions, and inactions, rather than finding fault, blaming, or judging their partner. The emphasis is on being open, honest, and direct. Responsibility and accountability shape healthy and adaptive emotionally intimate relationships.”

Effective communication results from learning to truly listen to colleagues, partners, friends, and children. The counselor teaches clients how to create an atmosphere where everyone feels they have a voice, valued, cared for, respected, and heard. Clients learn simple strategies to help them look forward to engaging in conversation. Communication enhances security, esteem, and confidence. The clients can feel comfortable letting their guard down, so vulnerability becomes a strength, not a weakness. Difficult conversations can address the need for emotional intimacy, support, and security rather than confrontation.

About the Bob Robinson Counseling:

Bob Robinson offers his training and life experiences in counseling for couples, individual psychotherapy, alcohol and drug abuse services, and trauma-informed therapy. He has offered counseling to area residents and families for nearly two decades. The counseling services are directed at all age groups, from teens to adults.



