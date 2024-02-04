HOTWORX Announces The Launch Of Its Infrared Sauna Workout Studio Set In Denton

(MENAFN- GetNews) HOTWORX is all set to launch its infrared sauna workout studio in Denton.

HOTWORX, the innovative 24/7 infrared sauna workout studio, has announced that it's opening its doors in Denton this February. HOTWORX offers 15-minute and 30-minute sessions that blend calorie-burning workouts with the therapeutic benefits of infrared saunas.

"We are thrilled to introduce HOTWORX to Denton,” says Siliana Gaspard on behalf of HOTWORX.“Our unique concept, backed by state-of-the-art infrared sauna technology, offers an efficient and rejuvenating fitness experience. HOTWORX Denton UNT aims to redefine fitness in the community.”

HOTWORX stands apart for its virtually guided sessions, which are done through individual TV screens in each sauna. Members can follow expert guidance during their workouts, which helps enhance their effectiveness and convenience. The studio also features a guided FX Training Zone for a holistic fitness approach.

A trio with impressive credentials owns the company - WWE wrestling superstar Bobby Lashley, WWE Hall of Famer Shad Gaspard's widow, Siliana Gaspard, and global social media guru Jas Mathur.

HOTWORX is offering exclusive membership discounts for early sign-ups to celebrate the studio's opening. Enrolling now secures reduced membership rates and additional enrollment discounts.

HOTWORX Denton UNT is strategically located near the campus, presenting a valuable fitness resource for students and faculty. Recognizing the importance of community health, the studio aims to promote well-being by bringing a cutting-edge fitness solution to the neighborhood.

The infrared sauna workout studio assures benefits, including weight loss, increased calorie burns, detoxification, lowered blood pressure, cellulite reduction, anti-aging and skin rejuvenation, and improved circulation.

"We believe in making fitness accessible to everyone. With our 24/7 operation and diverse workout options, we cater to busy schedules and diverse fitness goals," adds Jas Mathur.

Prospective members can take advantage of this limited-time opportunity to sign up at some of HOTWORX's lowest rates ever. The studio invites the community to join the fitness revolution and experience the benefits of infrared sauna workouts.

Discounted membership rates are available for a limited time to those signing up for the studio's membership. Interested people can visit the company website and fill out the online form to qualify for the discounted membership.

