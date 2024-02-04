Virtual Power Plant Market Worth USD 5.5 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- GetNews)



The global virtual power plant market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2024 to USD 5.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the forecast period.

The global Virtual Power Plant Market

is expected to grow from an estimated USD 1.9 billion in 2024 to USD 5.5 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 23.4% during the 2024–2028 period according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets.

Virtual power plants are essential because they provide enhanced grid stability by optimizing and integrating diverse energy sources, contributing to increased energy efficiency and the seamless incorporation of renewable energy into power systems. This results in a more resilient and sustainable energy infrastructure.

Download PDF Brochure:

The Industrial is expected to grow be the largest segment in the virtual power plant market.

Based on vertical, the Virtual Power Plant Market has been split into commercial, industrial, and residential. The industrial segment in the Virtual Power Plant Market is anticipated to be the largest, primarily due to high energy consumption in industrial operations, creating a substantial demand for efficient energy management solutions. Industries benefit significantly from virtual power plants' optimization capabilities, enhancing grid reliability and reducing operational costs, driving their prominence in this market segment.

The Mixed asset Technology is expected to grow be the fastest segment during the forecast period.

Based on technology, the Virtual Power Plant Market has been split into demand response, supply side, and mixed asset. The mixed asset segment in the Virtual Power Plant Market is anticipated to be the fastest-growing due to its versatility in combining diverse energy resources and optimizing grid performance. This approach allows for comprehensive energy management, offering flexibility and efficiency, which aligns with the increasing trend towards integrated and diversified energy portfolios.

The services segment is expected to grow at the second-fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

This report segments the virtual power solutions market based on offering into three segments: hardware, software, and services. The services segment is expected to be the second-fastest growing segment during the forecast period due to the increasing demand for expertise in system integration, maintenance, and optimization services. As virtual power plant deployments expand, there is a growing need for specialized services to ensure seamless operation and performance optimization.

Request Sample Pages:



North America is expected to be the largest region in the Virtual Power Plant Industry

North America emerges as the largest region in the virtual power plant market. The North American power distribution sector is poised to experience significant growth opportunities due to the increasing shift toward renewable energy sources for power generation. The target of Clean Power Plan of reducing carbon pollution from the power sector by 32% below 2005 levels by 2030 has prompted utilities in the US and Canada to upgrade and replace aging power infrastructure to improve reliability and capacity.

Key Players

Some of the major players in the Virtual Power Plant Companies are Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), General Electric (US), Shell (UK), Tesla (US). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales contract, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships, and expansions.

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes , as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets INC.







630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: ...

Content Source:

Media Contact

Company Name: MarketsandMarketsTM Research Private Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Aashish Mehra

Email: Send Email

Phone: 18886006441

Address: 630 Dundee Road Suite 430

City: Northbrook

State: IL 60062

Country: United States

Website:

