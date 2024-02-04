Disposable Protective Clothing Market Growth, Graph, Segmentation, Applications, Key Developments, Top Players, And Forecast

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Disposable Protective Clothing Market by Material Type (PE, PP, Polyester), Application (Thermal, Chemical, Biological/Radiation, Visibility), End-Use Industry (Manufacturing, Construction, Healthcare/Medical)

The disposable protective clothing market size is projected to reach USD 2.6 billion by 2024 from USD 3.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 6.5% between 2019 and 2024. Rising awareness about the safety of workers and industrial development in developing economies are expected to support the growth of the disposable protective clothing market. The requirement of massive investment for R&D are restraining the growth of the market. On the other hand, continuous innovation in product development has created opportunities for manufacturers. The players in the disposable protective clothing market are mainly concentrating on new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions to meet the growing demand for disposable protective clothing from various applications. New product launches help companies strengthen their product portfolio and meet the specific requirements of customers.

The growth of the disposable protective clothing market has been influenced mainly by new product launches, acquisitions, agreements, and expansions that took place between 2014 and 2018. 3M Company (US), DuPont de Nemours and Company (US), Kimberly Clark Corp (US), and Lakeland Industries, Inc. (US) adopted acquisitions, expansions, and new product launches to enhance their product offerings.

3M Company (US) is developing its disposable protective clothing segment by launching new products and expanding its global presence through acquisition. 3M acquired Scott Safety (US) from Johnson Controls (US) in October 2017. The acquisition helped the company widen its product portfolio of safety products & solutions. The company also acquired Ivera Medical Corp. (US) in March 2015, thereby expanding its business in the healthcare sector. It has the opportunity to develop more efficient and durable products for global sale.

DuPont de Nemours and Company (US) focuses on R&D to produce protective fabrics and clothing for defense, law enforcement, chemical, and industrial applications. The reliable supply chain and distribution network of the company helps it to have a competitive edge over its competitors. The company is continually innovating to develop improved disposable protective clothing that will enable the company to cater to a wide range of industries. For instance, Dupont launched Tyvek® 500 HV, which protects from chemical, biological, and antistatic exposure with high visibility functionality. SNCF collaborated with DuPont to innovative Tyvek® 500 HV coverall in September 2017. This helped Dupont increase its product portfolio.

North America is the largest disposable protective clothing market and is expected to continue dominating the global market during the forecast period. The market is driven mainly by the high awareness for safety and regulations that mandates the usage of protective clothing in various industries and rising demand for cheaper protective clothing. Apart from the major producers, small companies are also focusing on developing advanced protective clothing that is used in making safety gloves and jackets. The market in North America is driven primarily by innovation. The players in the disposable protective clothing market are focusing on developing innovative products to widen their product portfolio and offer advanced products.

