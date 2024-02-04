Onyx BOOX Recommends Palma As The Ideal Valentine’S Day Gift For Book Lovers

(MENAFN- GetNews)





This Valentine's Day, Onyx BOOX

is spotlighting their popular Mobile ePaper, Palma, as the ideal gift. Showcasing a host of exceptional features including an eye-friendly paper-like display, Palma ensures a comfortable reading experience coupled with seamless performance and unparalleled portability. Now, the BOOX Palma

in white is available for purchase at the official BOOX Shop, with warehouses located in Europe, the US, and Hong Kong.

The standout feature of BOOX Palma is its glare-free E Ink Carta 1200 display, which provides a natural reading sensation reminiscent of traditional paper. With a 6.13-inch ePaper screen offering an impressive 300 PPI resolution, Palma assures sharp and clear text while minimizing eye strain. Its adjustable dual-tone front lights make reading comfortable anytime, anywhere, making it an excellent Valentine's Day gift for book lover.







Despite its compact palm-sized design, Palma offers an exceptional reading and operating experience, packed with robust functions. Running on the Android Operating System, it is compatible with the Google Play Store, allowing users to easily download a variety of apps. With the innovative BOOX Super Refresh Technology and a powerful Octa-core CPU, Palma offers an ultra-smooth experience and four refresh modes to customize speed and performance based on user preferences.







Embracing the "less is more" philosophy, BOOX Palma

boasts a sleek profile and minimalist aesthetic design, available in black and white colors. Its textured back case adds a touch of sophistication. With intuitive controls and a lightweight structure, Palma enhances usability without compromising style. The new Palma protective case, available in Cream, features a folding flip design. Crafted from durable PU material with a silky finish and leather texture. Customers can receive a $10 discount on this chic protective case when purchasing it alongside Palma. Experience the perfect fusion of function and minimalist design, creating a chic and clutter-free reading experience.

With its eye-friendly display, portability, and seamless performance, BOOX Palma

makes for an ideal Valentine's Day gift, appealing to both tech enthusiasts and book lovers. Its compatibility with the Google Play Store and sleek design make it a perfect choice for individuals who appreciate the joy of reading.

About Onyx BOOX

BOOX is a global leading E Ink electronic brand of Onyx that specializes in E Ink tablets and monitors. It offers 6inch to 13 E Ink products to assist aspiring, persistent, and innovative users in becoming more productive in work and study without straining their eyes. With cutting-edge hardware and advanced software, BOOX is the world's only E Ink electronic brand that combines E Ink with Android and provides maximum flexibility. More product information can be found at boox.

