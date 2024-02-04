Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) --
1957 -- Kuwait's third wall, built in 1920 to protect the country, was demolished to make way for urban development.
1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ordered formation of the country's sixth government, grouping 13 ministers and chaired by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.
1995 -- Writer and historian Abdullah Al-Hatim passed away at age of 79. He was one of the founders of the Kuwait Writers' Association.
2013 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah opened Sabah Al-Ahmad Urology Center in Sabah Health District.
2018 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) inaugurated Gas Booster Station 171, a project aimed at bolstering national gas production.
2021 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced a cut in natural gas burn to below one percent through the ideal use of hydrocarbons.
2021 -- An earthquake, measuring three decrees on the Richter scale, hit south Kuwait. (end)
gta
MENAFN04022024000071011013ID1107806413
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.