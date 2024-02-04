Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 4 (KUNA) --



1957 -- Kuwait's third wall, built in 1920 to protect the country, was demolished to make way for urban development.

1967 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah ordered formation of the country's sixth government, grouping 13 ministers and chaired by Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

1995 -- Writer and historian Abdullah Al-Hatim passed away at age of 79. He was one of the founders of the Kuwait Writers' Association.

2013 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah opened Sabah Al-Ahmad Urology Center in Sabah Health District.

2018 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) inaugurated Gas Booster Station 171, a project aimed at bolstering national gas production.



2021 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) announced a cut in natural gas burn to below one percent through the ideal use of hydrocarbons.

2021 -- An earthquake, measuring three decrees on the Richter scale, hit south Kuwait. (end)

gta













MENAFN04022024000071011013ID1107806413