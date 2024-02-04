The SF/Bay Area’S Favorite Blue Collar Hiring Platform For 2024

(MENAFN- GetNews)

San Francisco - Brigade Jobs is a groundbreaking job app dedicated to connecting employers and skilled workers in the blue-collar/skilled trades community in the San Francisco/Bay Area. This unique platform, founded by industry veteran Ginger Schmidt, is set to transform the hiring landscape for permanent and temporary/shift positions.

. Diverse Job Listings: Companies can post help wanted ads for permanent positions or temp/shift positions, providing flexibility for businesses with varying workforce needs.

. Profiles for Job Seekers: Skilled workers can create detailed profiles showcasing their expertise, experience, and availability, making it easier for employers to find the right match for their needs.

Ginger Schmidt, the visionary behind Brigade Jobs , draws from her extensive experience in the industry, with a background in construction, welding, auto body and even owns a custom paint shop where she holds workshops for girls on the weekends, teaching welding, bodywork and custom paint. She is also in the process of opening a four-year high school in the SF/Bay Area that focuses on skilled trades and hands-on learning, underscoring her commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled professionals.

“Brigade Jobs is not just a job app; it's a community-driven platform tailored to the needs of the blue-collar workforce. Our goal is to empower companies to find the right talent efficiently while providing skilled workers with opportunities that match their expertise and preferences," said Ginger Schmidt, Founder of Brigade Jobs.

While currently only available for use as an app, Brigade Jobs will soon be accessible from a computer, making it easier for companies to use and manage their help wanted listings. Brigade Jobs is currently available for download on [App Store/Google Play]. For more information, visit





