Engage PEO Further Expands Presence In California

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA - February 2, 2024 - Engage PEO , a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., announced today that Ryan Clear has joined the company as its newest vice president of sales based in Southern California. In this role, he is focused on adding new clients in the Western U.S. and nationally.

"Engage continues to grow our presence in the western part of the United States, and we are excited about the opportunities for our differentiated PEO services there," said Jay Starkman, Engage's chief executive officer. "Ryan has a unique blend of PEO sales and business development experience that will aid our efforts in the region."

"Engage has a strong value proposition for insurance brokers who are looking to help their clients grow," said Ryan Clear, vice president of sales at Engage. "I am looking forward to expanding the company's footprint in this region and nationally."

Ryan Clear has over 15 years of experience including sales positions at two national PEOs. He is a multiple President's Club and Chairman's Club winner.

About Engage PEO

Engage PEO delivers comprehensive HR solutions to small and mid-sized businesses nationwide, sharpening their competitive advantage. Comprised of the industry's most respected veteran professional employer organization executives, certified HR professionals, and attorneys, Engage PEO provides hands-on, expert HR services and counsel to help clients minimize cost and maximize efficiency for stronger business performance. The company's superior service offering includes a full range of payroll technology and tax administration, employer compliance, health and workers' compensation insurance products, advanced technology, and risk management services as part of an extensive suite of HR services.

Engage PEO was among the first PEOs awarded the Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) designation by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS), ensuring greater benefits for small and mid-sized businesses such as tax advantages and financial protections. Engage PEO is also accredited by the Employer Services Assurance Corporation. Engage PEO was named to Inc. magazine's list of the 5000 fastest-growing companies seven times since 2016 . For more information on Engage PEO, visit .

