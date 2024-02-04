Engage PEO Expands Operations Management Team

(MENAFN- GetNews) Matt Nusen Joins as Senior Vice President of Payroll Operations.

Fort Lauderdale, FL, USA - February 2, 2024 - Engage PEO , a leading professional employer organization (PEO) providing HR outsourcing solutions to small and mid-sized businesses across the U.S., is pleased to announce that Matthew Nusen has joined as Senior Vice President of Payroll Operations.

"Engage's strong growth over the past several years has included the completion of five mergers and acquisitions, the addition of three operational centers, and a staggering increase of clients and worksite employees," said Jay Starkman, CEO of Engage. "Matt's expertise in operational management will be instrumental in further expanding our payroll infrastructure as we continue this growth."

Nusen has over 20 years of experience in PEO operations. Most recently, he was General Manager and SVP of Operations at a national PEO, where he was responsible for all operational management and client satisfaction.

"Engage is a hypergrowth company," said Matt Nusen, senior vice president of payroll operations. "I am thrilled to join the team, leading the payroll operations during this exciting time."

