Starting A Transformative Journey – Carole Lockard’S Newly Released Book Shares Aloha Values For Inner And Global Peace

(MENAFN- GetNews) Kailua, Hawaii - February 2, 2024 - Ambassador of Aloha and first-time author Dr. Carole Aloha Hope Lockard has now released her book, Aloha Stories: Our Path to Inner and Global Peace. The new book shares the author's inspiring personal growth and transformation journey while introducing Aloha values to the world. Taking a deep dive into the Hawaiian culture of Aloha values and Aloha stories, the book offers insights into how Aloha can help the world heal, grow, and evolve towards peace, joy, and kindness.

Aloha Stories is a highly comprehensive book that helps readers understand and live the Aloha values life. While many think of Aloha as just a greeting, its values are rooted in love, compassion, unity, self-reflection, and higher consciousness. Having spent many of her young years being told she was "slow," the author learned in her early twenties that she was dealing with auditory, visual, and speech dyslexia. While she was told that she wouldn't be able to accomplish much in life, Carole underwent a truly transformative experience through the practice of Aloha. She was introduced to Aloha at 7 through her hula teacher. Then, years later, she continued to blossom under the tutelage of renowned Aloha Ambassador Pono Shim, who became her mentor and spiritual big brother. Coming from a family of Aloha Ambassadors, Pono Shim contributed greatly to the world of Aloha, along with his Great Aunt Pilahi Paki, who was the first person to formalize the Aloha values publicly. Now dedicating her book to Pono Shim, Carole continues delving into Aloha values and Aloha storytelling, which is the act of connecting with others to share deep-rooted Hawaiian wisdom.

Dr. Carole Aloha Hope Lockard is a passionate Aloha Ambassador whose mission is to spread the teachings, values, and stories of Aloha across the globe. Hailing from a large Portuguese family established in Hawaii for several generations, Carole has been immersed in the harmonious Hawaiian culture and wisdom ever since she was a child. By her daily practice of Aloha values, Carole has overcome her neurological processing limitations, focused on her strengths, and reveled in the power of love.

This new book offers a complete step-by-step look into the vast world of Aloha. From lessons on spirituality, leadership, humility, compassion, and more, the book discusses the Aloha values' sociological and historical aspects, ultimately equipping readers with the tools to love and connect with others. Dr. Carole Aloha Hope Lockard is available for interviews.

