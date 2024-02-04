“Diamonds & Scoundrels” Sheds Light On Entrepreneurial Grit And Resilience In Adrienne Rubin’S Compelling Memoir

(MENAFN- GetNews) This extraordinary memoir, which balances the themes of business, betrayal, justice, and love, takes readers on a journey through the life of a woman who craved a profound sense of purpose.

In the much-anticipated book, "Diamonds & Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business ," author Adrienne Rubin unveils a riveting tale of determination, boldness, and entrepreneurial spirit that breaks through barriers, proving that dreams are within reach for those who refuse to quit.



Originally a high school French teacher, Rubin transitioned from a comfortable life as a stay-at-home mom to a formidable force in fine jewelry. After publishing two cookbooks for charity, she decided to enter the business as an importer, selling to the trade and eventually establishing her own jewelry store, Avanti Fine Jewelry, in Beverly Hills. Today, Rubin continues to pursue various investments while enjoying time with her family in Los Angeles.

The narrative takes place in the late seventies when Rubin's family lived comfortably in West LA. Despite her affluence, Rubin yearned for a more fulfilling and purposeful life beyond cookbook committees and charity work. During a vacation to Mexico City, she stumbled upon an opportunity involving a family-owned silversmith company, leading her to become a California distributor for their fine silver jewelry pieces.

The memoir chronicles Rubin's transformation from a homemaker into a savvy businesswoman, navigating a challenging terrain filled with extortionists, scammers, and unexpected challenges. With unyielding determination, she sacrificed time at home, engaging in activities such as driving daily to meet buyers, cold calling potential retailers, and attending numerous trade shows to promote her wares.

In a review on Amazon, Alan, one of the readers, lauded the memoir for offering an exciting journey and "an adventure into a world of crooks and thieves at every corner, trying to take advantage of a woman that simply would not have it."



"I have had the book Diamonds and Scoundrels in hand since it became available last September. And now that we are all at home in our bunkers during this Coronavirus breakout, it was perfect reading. For two days, I transcended into the jewelry business with my guide, Adrienne Rubin. How fascinating a journey to take with a woman I know on a personal level but never knew the depths of her story, but always knew her determination," wrote Alan.

Monet, another reader, said she can relate to Adrienne and her desire for meaning and significance, to build something of her own.



"I can picture myself in the scenarios she faces as she does an incredible job of detailing and making the reader feel what she is feeling," wrote Monet.

Those who want to grab a copy of "Diamonds & Scoundrels: My Life in the Jewelry Business" may purchase it on

Amazon and Barnes & Noble .

Inks and Bindings

is a premier self-publishing company located at the heart of the Golden State. Aptly based where fashion, entertainment, and culture thrive, the team goes all out in bringing independent authors into the sweet California spotlight.



Media Contact

Company Name: Inks and Bindings, LLC

Contact Person: Jess Perez

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7142495529

Country: United States

Website:

