(MENAFN- GetNews) Kicking off Black History Month, Dr. Tamecca Rogers, a member of the Tulsa-based Artists Creative Fund, is thrilled to present "Crowning Glory: The Ameka Premiere Extravaganza" at Circle Cinema with an art exhibit ribbon-cutting on February 10th

at 3:00 pm and on February 24th at 3:00 p.m. Ameka's red-carpet event will be something you don't want to miss. This red-carpet event is an exclusive celebration of the animated series "Ameka and Her Magical Crown," created and directed by the visionary Dr. Tamecca Rogers.

Event Details:

Date and Time: February 24th, 3:00 pm

Location: Circle Cinema, 10 S Lewis Ave, Tulsa, OK 74104

Event Highlights:

1. A Cinematic

Celebration : Dr. Rogers invites the community to witness the magic of Ameka's world on the big screen at Circle Cinema.

2. Red Carpet Elegance : Children, dressed in their Sunday best, will walk the red carpet, adding a touch of glamour to the event.

3. Awards for Young Talents : Acknowledging the young stars who contributed to the creation of the series, special awards will be presented to honor their creativity.

4. Capturing Magical Moments : A professional photographer will be on hand to capture the excitement and joy of the young stars as they experience their creations on the big screen.

5. Musical Atmosphere : A lively DJ will infuse the event with music that resonates with the spirit of "Ameka and Her Magical Crown."

6. Educational Entertainment : Engaging science experiments will bring the STEM adventures of the series to life, providing an educational yet entertaining experience.

7. Culinary Delights : Attendees can enjoy delightful treats as they immerse themselves in the magic of Ameka's enchanting world.

8. Q&A Session : A special Q&A session will be held for the community members who played a pivotal role in bringing "Ameka and Her Magical Crown" to life. Dr. Tamecca Rogers and the young talents involved in the series will share insights into the creative process, making this an interactive and engaging experience for the audience.

About "Ameka and Her Magical Crown"

"In the enchanting animated series 'Ameka and Her Magical Crown,' a spirited young girl discovers her magical crown, her voluminous hair, leading her on thrilling adventures to protect her community and confront social issues while learning the true meaning of empowerment and compassion."

Join Us :

Dr. Tamecca Rogers invites families, friends, and animation enthusiasts to be part of this unique cinematic experience. "Crowning Glory: The Ameka Premiere Extravaganza" promises an afternoon of joy, celebration, and the magic of storytelling brought to life on the big screen.

For media inquiries and press passes, please contact:

Dr. Tamecca Rogers/ (918) 902-6457/...

About Circle Cinema:

Circle Cinema is a cornerstone of Tulsa's cultural scene, committed to providing an exceptional cinematic experience and supporting the local arts community.

About Artists Creative Fund:

Artists Creative Fund is a program of George Kaiser Family Foundation made possible with the support from the Tulsa Community Foundation and CACHE.

ACF provides grants annually to improve funding, visibility and professional development for Tulsa-based artists and creatives.

In July 2023, 20 artists were selected to receive $10,000 to test, explore and create innovative work for debut during the grant period that concludes in March 2024.



GKFF is working in partnership with the Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange (CACHE), a Northwest Arkansas based, regional arts services provider, which led the application process and

professional development programming.

Visit artistscreativefund to learn more.

