Dr. Funk Chiropractor In Roseville Introduces The Trifecta Light: Redefining Full-Body Healing With Cutting-Edge Red Light Therapy

Roseville, CA - Dr. Funk Chiropractic proudly presents a breakthrough in holistic wellness – the Trifecta Light, an advanced system harnessing the power of red light therapy to provide full-body health benefits. Designed for health professional and wellness institutions, this innovative system is poised to set new standards in non-invasive treatment and management for fat reduction, skin rejuvenation, and comprehensive body healing services.

The dedication of Dr. Funk Chiropractic to enhancing clients' wellness journeys with state-of-the-art technology is evident with the introduction of the Trifecta Light. More than a mere lamp, this system is backed by rigorous research, testing, and a commitment to unparalleled therapeutic results within the fields of chiropractic care, physical therapy, and more. Trifecta Light is not just a product; it represents an investment in improved clinical outcomes and utmost client satisfaction.

Revolutionary Full-Body Red Light Therapy

Dr. Funk Chiropractic in Roseville is renowned for its innovative approach to well-being. With the Trifecta Light, they are bringing the next level of therapy to their community and beyond. Red light therapy, known for its photo-biomodulation effects, is gentle, yet powerful, stimulating the body's natural healing processes. This full-body treatment is a non-invasive alternative that is poised to complement and expand the range of therapeutic services available to individuals seeking holistic healing.

"This launch marks an exciting milestone for our practice and the wellness industry as a whole," says Dr. Funk. "We are thrilled to offer the Trifecta Light as an integral part of our commitment to address personal health in a comprehensive and effective way."

Unmatched Efficacy and Innovation

The Trifecta Light stands apart in its innovation and unmatched results. Health professionals and wellness institutions can utilize its specialized services to:

Enhance and expedite recovery for athletes and fitness enthusiasts.

Simultaneously address multiple facets of cosmetic health, including cellulite and skin blemishes.

Bolster overall health, aiding in pain management and anti-inflammatory actions.



With its versatile use cases, Trifecta Light is set to become a pivotal tool for health and wellness practitioners, meeting various client health goals through a proven scientific methodology delivered in a comfortable and relaxing setting.

Preparing for the Future of Wellness

The Trifecta Light's introduction is Dr. Funk Chiropractic's proactive step to embrace the future of wellness. By deploying this cutting-edge red light therapy, the practice reaffirms its mission to provide clients with a range of non-invasive and non-pharmaceutical options for their health.

As excited as we are to introduce this transformative therapy system, this is only the beginning," adds Dr. Funk. "We will continue to innovate and bring advanced health solutions to our patrons, ensuring their well-being is at the forefront of every development."

For more information about Dr. Funk Chiropractic or the Trifecta Light red light therapy system, please visit: or click the link Red-Light

also by phone 916.899.9990.

Also, you can click on our Google Profile to review all of our services

