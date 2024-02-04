Dragon Horse Publishing Celebrates Triple Win At Spring 2023 Bookfest

(MENAFN- GetNews) Independent publisher recognized for outstanding contribution to children's books with three prestigious awards for children's literature, "Toofer & The Giblet In The Big City.”

Dragon Horse Publishing, the award-winning independent publishing house, announces its remarkable success at the Spring 2023 BookFest, where Toofer & The Giblet in the Big City, the second installment in Paulette LeBlanc's enchanting seven-book series, Toofer & The Giblet, earned three prestigious awards for its outstanding contributions to children's literature.

Set in the heart of Nimblewood, the series revolves around the enduring friendship between Toofer, the practical mouse, & The Giblet, his adventurous companion. Through delightful tales like "A New Hat for The Giblet," the series imparts invaluable life lessons, teaching children about self-awareness, the importance of humility, and the beauty of embracing differences. Each chapter weaves humor and wisdom into the narrative, creating a warm, thought-provoking middle-grade book that resonates with readers of all ages.

LeBlanc's storytelling also skillfully integrates themes of friendship, empathy, and resilience, making the characters relatable and the lessons enduring. The series encourages young readers to appreciate diversity, cherish friendships, and navigate life's challenges with kindness and understanding.

The old world, hand-drawn watercolor illustrations by Ukrainian illustrator Dmitry Morozov contribute to the series' enchantment, bringing the characters to life and capturing the whimsical essence of Toofer & The Giblet's world. Morozov, an architect turned watercolor artist, shares his passion for the series, expressing, "It's an amazing story, and the magic grows with each book in the series."

The multi-award-winning and Kirkus-reviewed children's series has garnered praise as "loved by kids but also the adults lucky enough to be reading them out loud." As such, Dragon Horse Publishing takes immense pride in the critical acclaim received by the first two books in the seven-part series. Described as "a new generational classic," this heartwarming series has become a must-read for families and individuals alike.

Dragon Horse Publishing extends heartfelt gratitude for the recognition received at the Spring 2023 BookFest, reinforcing its commitment to delivering quality children's literature that fosters a love for reading and the development of positive values.

As the accolades continue to pour in, Dragon Horse Publishing looks forward to captivating audiences with the magic, wisdom, and enduring values embedded in the remaining books of the series, nurturing young minds and hearts.

The publisher's commitment to excellence is evident in the series' availability at select Barnes & Noble, Inc. stores in Florida and online, making these delightful tales accessible to a wider audience.

For those unable to visit Barnes & Noble, the series is readily available com

and

Amazon, ensuring that readers everywhere can access and enjoy this delightful tale that promises to be a timeless addition to children's literature. Don't miss out on the enchanting world of Toofer & The Giblet, a series that transcends generations and captivates the hearts of readers, young and old.

Readers are also invited to explore the enchanting world of Toofer & The Giblet at



or

.

About Dragon Horse Publishing

Dragon Horse Publishing, a distinguished independent publishing house, excels in producing significant fiction and nonfiction works, specializing in enriching children's literature. Recognized for its commitment to author success, its multi-award-winning children's series,

Toofer & The Giblet, is celebrated as a new generational classic and is now available at select Barnes & Noble stores in Florida and online.

