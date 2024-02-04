Second Annual Keiser University Day At The Capitol Highlights University’S Impact On Florida

(MENAFN- GetNews) Keiser University Seahawk pride was on full display on January 31 at the Florida Capitol as faculty, staff, alumni, and friends gathered to celebrate Keiser University's tremendous impact on Florida during Keiser University Day at the Capitol.

Keiser University Day at the Capitol kicked off with a morning press conference to celebrate Seahawk student athletes and their outstanding results on the field and in the classroom. University administrators, members of the athletic department, and campus presidents from across the state were joined by Representative Randy Fine and other state legislators to honor the 2023 NAIA National Champion Seahawk Football team who took the crown in only their sixth season as a program. The University also used the opportunity to welcome new head coach Myles Russ who took the reins on January 29, 2024.



Throughout the day, members of the Keiser University community blanketed the first-floor rotunda in Seahawk blue and white and celebrated Keiser University's role as one of Florida's largest private, non-profit universities, serving approximately 20,000 students, 3,800 team members, and 100,000 alumni, and its commitment to helping address Florida's growing need for workforce talent in many of the state's critical industries.



“We are so pleased that we had the opportunity to meet with our state leaders and thank them for their ongoing support of Keiser University,” said Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., Chancellor of Keiser University.“We're excited to keep working with legislators to ensure Keiser University can continue its positive impact in Florida and help meet the critical workforce demands of the state and the educational needs of our students.”

During the visit, teams of Keiser University representatives met with more than two dozen members of Florida's cabinet and legislature to thank them for their support and advocate for Keiser University's educational priorities. Highlighting the discussion was the Effective Access to Student Education (EASE) Grant, a state-funded access grant that provides tuition assistance to Florida full time, undergraduate students attending one of the 30 Independent Colleges and Universities of Florida (ICUF).



The EASE Grant is a vital tuition assistance program to more than 41,000 Florida resident students who receive it. Students who attend ICUF universities, like Keiser University, have a positive impact on Florida's future. An economic impact study conducted in 2021 found that EASE creates more than 21,000 jobs each year and generates $3.5 billion economic impact on Florida.

The day-long activities were highlighted by a pair of proclamations from both the Florida House and Florida Senate declaring January 31, 2024, as Keiser University Day in Florida. Keiser representatives also received a personalized tour of the senate chambers from Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo.



For nearly 50 years, Keiser University has been dedicated to the higher educational needs of its students and committed to addressing Florida's growing need for workforce talent in critical industries like nursing and healthcare, information technology, defense and homeland security, transportation and logistics, and cybersecurity. Keiser University's economic impact in Florida is more than $3 billion annually.

The University has received its fair share of accolades as it continues its mission to improve student outcomes, serve communities, and make a positive statewide impact. In 2023, Keiser University was named one of the top universities for Hispanics by The Hispanic Outlook on Education Magazine. Since 2019, the University has been ranked one of the top universities in providing upward social mobility to students by U.S. News & World Report.



About Keiser University:

Keiser University is a private, independent, non-profit university serving nearly 20,000 students at 21 Florida campuses, online, and two international sites. Co-founded in 1977 by Chancellor Arthur Keiser, Ph.D., and Evelyn Keiser, Keiser University currently offers more than 100 degrees from associate to the doctoral level. Keiser University is a designated Hispanic-Serving Institution, a member of the Hispanic Association of Colleges and Universities, and was ranked No. 1 in the U.S. in providing Social Mobility by U.S. News and World Report in 2023.

