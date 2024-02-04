Renee’ Kennedy, President Of AAA Life Solutions, Interviewed On The Influential Entrepreneurs Podcast Discussing Biggest Retiree Regrets

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Renee' Kennedy discusses retiree regrets

The episode addresses the negative propaganda spread by investment firms, discouraging people from exploring certain financial solutions. Renee' Kennedy suggests that these firms intentionally keep people unaware of options like tax-free retirement accounts and underwriting-free income accounts. Renee' believes that if individuals truly understood how these accounts work, they would be excited to learn about them. However, due to the negative propaganda, many are missing out on potential benefits.

Renee' Kennedy encourages people to be aware of these tactics and consider alternative options that align better with their financial goals and risk tolerance.

The episode also emphasizes the importance of considering all aspects, including insurance and maintenance, when making significant purchases like cars, boats, or RVs. Using boats and RVs as examples, Renee' explains that initial excitement often fades when owners realize they don't use these items as much as anticipated. The upfront cost and maintenance expenses then become burdensome. Renting these items when needed may be more cost-effective than a large upfront investment.

Insurance is another crucial factor mentioned by Kennedy. She emphasizes that insurance costs can accumulate significantly and should be factored into the overall expense of those things.

Renee' shared:“Let's buy a little place on the lake that we liked because we got a boat.

So, people take money out of their 401k, which they have to pay taxes on. Depending on when they retired, it might be taxed on the income when they were still working half a year. And taxes on what they took out of their 401k at that same income level or higher, we try to always make sure it doesn't bump somebody into another tax bracket and do half this year, half next year.”

About Renee' Kennedy



Renee' Kennedy brings over 25 years of industry experience to the table. At AAA their priority is always their clients and their financial stability, which is why they listen to their objectives and design innovative, personalized strategies that meet their unique needs.

The focus is on customizing employee benefits plans for businesses to reduce or eliminate costs while offering tax savings. They also specialize in life insurance strategies, 401(k) rollovers, and more to help individuals and businesses build tax-free retirements, secure long-term care and death benefits, and more.

At AAA Life Solutions, they always put clients first, with excellent customer service and up-to-date insurance strategies tailored to their individual needs. They do their due diligence to ensure that they make the right decisions for the clients, knowing that their choices will affect them for a lifetime.

They provide peaceful solutions in uncertain times.

