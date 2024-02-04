Conor Bodaken, Loan Officer With Aslan Home Lending, Interviewed On The Elite Real Estate Leaders Podcast

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Conor Bodaken discusses simplifying the home financing process.

Listen to the interview on the Business Innovators Radio Network:

Conor Bodaken, a loan officer, begins by emphasizing the need to evaluate the bigger picture and make decisions based on the client's specific circumstances. He highlights that during the financial crisis in 2008-2009, many decisions were made without this evaluation, resulting in negative consequences.

Conor also shares his approach to client interactions, which starts by establishing the right mindset. He prioritizes understanding the client's short-term and long-term goals, even if it extends beyond home financing. By taking a holistic approach and uncovering what truly matters to the client, he can make decisions that align with their overall home-buying objectives.

Furthermore, the episode highlights the significance of considering a client's unique circumstances and goals when making home financing decisions. By doing so, he can ensure that he provides tailored advice and increases the likelihood of success for his clients.

Conor Bodaken also emphasizes his role as a counselor in the financial planning process. He understands that financial decisions are not solely about numbers and finances, but also about the fears and emotions accompanying them. He stresses the importance of addressing these fears and making the planning process less focused on finances and more on understanding the client's situation and goals.

Conor shared:“If I need to be your counselor, I'll put that hat on and talk through things. We can make it less about the finances. Let's get into the fears around this sort of stuff. There's a lot going into making these big decisions, I would say those different markets are the folks that I've been able to connect with the best and have been able to serve the best.”

Video Link:

About Conor Bodaken

Having built a career around financial planning, Aslan's Conor Bodaken understands the importance a loan plays in every client's financial well-being. This holistic approach helps Conor sift through the lending options available, zeroing in on the best solutions tailored to each client's specific needs and wants. Says Conor,“Getting to know my clients and doing what's right for them is the core of everything I do. Let's work together and bring the dream of owning or refinancing your home to fruition. I will do everything in my power to help you better your position for financial success in the long term.”

When not working with his clients, Conor loves spending time with his wife, son, and daughter. As an avid sports fan, Conor volunteers as a coach on his kids' athletic teams, serving as a role model in teaching how hard work can lead to great success.

Learn more:

Media Contact

Company Name: Marketing Huddle, LLC

Contact Person: Mike Saunders, MBA

Email: Send Email

Phone: 7202323112

Country: United States

Website:

