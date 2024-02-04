Professional Portraits Made Easy And Accessible By Rupa.AI

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Jakarta - February 2, 2024 - Rupa is introducing a new way to obtain professional headshots, focusing on making high-quality portraits more accessible. Through their product, which is also named Headshot, this Indonesian AI technology company aims to simplify the process of getting professional images for a wider audience.

Rupa's service harnesses the power of advanced AI algorithms to create professional headshots, catering to the needs of a wide range of clients, from business professionals to freelancers. With the promise of a quick turnaround, typically within an hour, Rupa ensures that clients receive their headshots promptly without compromising on quality.

Adry Yudhianto, Corporate Relationship Manager at Rupa, emphasizes the benefits and accessibility of their service, "At Rupa, we believe professional imaging should be accessible to everyone. Our AI-driven solution not only makes this possible but does so with the utmost efficiency. We're excited to offer a service that meets the modern professional's needs, providing high-quality headshots that are both affordable and convenient."

This innovative service is a game-changer for individuals seeking to enhance their professional image. The ease of use opens up new possibilities for those who may have found traditional photoshoots time-consuming and costly. With Rupa, professional-grade headshots are just a few clicks away, ensuring that everyone has the opportunity to present themselves in the best light in the digital world.

"Headshot has achieved significant success in the Indonesian market," says Yudhianto. "This is evident from the enthusiastic response of over 20,000 local users who have adopted our service within just three months of its launch in October 2023."

Following their initial success, the Rupa team launched the Corporate Headshot package, which has been adopted by numerous reputable companies in Indonesia. This success has also encouraged the company to expand Headshot into global markets.

Yudhianto adds, "The response to Headshot has been overwhelmingly positive, and it's a testament to the potential of AI in transforming industries.”

Rupa is committed to continuously improving and expanding its services, ensuring they remain at the forefront of AI technology in the photography sector. As the company grows, it continues to push the boundaries of what is possible in AI-generated imagery, all while maintaining a focus on accessibility and client satisfaction.

About Rupa:

Rupa is an AI technology company focused on developing innovative photography solutions for the professional and corporate market. Based in Jakarta, Rupa tries to change the way people perceive and approach photography by offering solutions that are convenient, quick, and high-quality.

