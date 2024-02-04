Dr. David Friedman Selected As Top Healthy Lifestyle Advocate Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. David Friedman, Author, Speaker, TV/Radio show host and Holistic Doctor, was recently selected as Top Healthy Lifestyle Advocate of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.



Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala during the year for a night to honor their achievements.

With decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Dr. David Friedman has certainly proven himself a prominent authority in the field of Functional Medicine.

As a dynamic and accomplished leader, he's excelled across all facets of his career. Widely recognized as the author of the groundbreaking and critically acclaimed book Food Sanity, which has achieved international acclaim and dominated bestseller lists, he offers invaluable insights into navigating the complex landscape of dietary choices amidst fleeting trends and misinformation. With a Doctorate in Naturopathy, Clinical Nutrition, and Chiropractic Neurology, his expertise is unparalleled.



His impressive repertoire of prior roles have included, former neurology professor and the author of the college textbook, "Understanding the Nervous System." Dr. Friedman is a prolific writer for several prestigious news, health, and fitness publications such as U.S. News & World Report, Newsweek, Reader's Digest, Better Nutrition, AARP Magazine, and Woman's Word. He's been a guest on more than one hundred syndicated radio shows and his television appearances include CBS' Inside Edition, ABC's The List, Fox News, NBC News, Discovery Health, and TLC, just to name a few. Additionally, his audiobook, "America's Unbalanced Diet," has achieved bestseller status with over one million copies sold. This revolutionary audiobook has played a significant role in increasing awareness about the consumption of unhealthy foods.



Dr. Friedman's list of prestigious clientele includes renowned celebrities such as John Travolta, Jenny McCarthy, Jamie Lee Curtis, Anthony Hopkins, Val Kilmer, and Paul Newman, among others. As the Health Expert for Lifetime Television's morning program, millions of viewers have appreciated his weekly, innovative segments. Popular choices among viewers include the correlation between artificial sweeteners and obesity, the link between milk consumption and brittle bones, and the potential role of certain vitamins in contributing to illness.



Dr. Friedman is the host of To Your Good Health Radio, which has revolutionized talk radio by integrating entertaining, provocative content and practical advice on many health and wellness topics. The program is broadcast nationwide every week on AM/FM and internet radio platforms such as iHeart Radio, TuneInRadio, SketcherRadio, SlackerRadio, RadioMD, and SoundCloud. Podcasts that have gained widespread popularity are also accessible on iTunes. Every episode showcases conversations with globally acclaimed physicians, prominent personalities, recognized athletes, and New York Times bestselling authors, all united by a singular objective - discovering a wholesome way of life in the United States, which is often regarded as the unhealthiest developed nation.

Before embarking on his professional career path, he obtained a post-doctorate degree from Harvard Medical School and holds board certifications in Integrative Medicine and Alternative Medical Practice.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. David Friedman has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. This year, he will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for his selection as Top Healthy Lifestyle Advocate of the Year.

In addition to providing medical treatment to several cast and crew members of major motion movies, he also held the position of Executive Producer for the highly praised film UNdoctored. This compelling video reveals the narrative behind the AMA's illicit plot to annihilate its primary rival. The picture was helmed by Jeff Hays, a producer who has been recognized with an Academy Award nomination.



The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Friedman for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."



Reflecting on his journey, Dr. Friedman acknowledges that his success stems from unwavering perseverance, a strong work ethic, and the invaluable guidance of his mentors. During his leisure time, he finds joy playing drums, exploring new destinations and cherishing moments with his family. Moving forward, he aspires to ignite inspiration and impact emerging professionals in the field of Functional Medicine.



About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.

You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

