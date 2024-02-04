Two Pilots Die In Helicopter Crash In Turkiye

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two pilots died as a result of a helicopter accident occurred in
Turkiye, Azernews reports.
Turkish Interior Ministry shared information about the accident
on X social network.
According to the information, the helicopter flying from Hatay
Airport to Gaziantep Airport crashed in the Kartal village of
Nurdaği district of Gaziantep last evening.
As a result of the accident, 2 pilots in the helicopter died,
and the technician was injured.
The minister added that the Unified Air Operations Center
contacted the helicopter for the last time at 22:49 local time.
