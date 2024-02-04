               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Two Pilots Die In Helicopter Crash In Turkiye


2/4/2024 1:07:33 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Two pilots died as a result of a helicopter accident occurred in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

Turkish Interior Ministry shared information about the accident on X social network.

According to the information, the helicopter flying from Hatay Airport to Gaziantep Airport crashed in the Kartal village of Nurdaği district of Gaziantep last evening.

As a result of the accident, 2 pilots in the helicopter died, and the technician was injured.

The minister added that the Unified Air Operations Center contacted the helicopter for the last time at 22:49 local time.

