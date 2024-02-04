FM Szijártó: Hungary Won't Supply Weapons To Ukraine

(MENAFN- AzerNews) "Hungary, unlike other European Union countries, will still not
supply weapons to Ukraine, but is ready to pay for the supply of
non-lethal military equipment there."
According to Azernews, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and
Foreign Economic Relations of Hungary, Peter Szijártó, said this
after the informal meeting of the foreign ministers of the European
Union held in Brussels.
He recalled that the European Commission proposed to increase
the budget of the European Peace Fund by 5 billion euros in 2024 to
compensate the EU countries for the supply of arms to Ukraine:
"We do not want to participate in this case. I disclosed this to
my colleagues today. However, Hungary will not prevent the actions
of other EU countries and will take a constructive neutral
position. This means that Budapest will not contribute to the
European Peace Fund for the supply of lethal weapons to
Ukraine.
We are not obligated to allocate money for these purposes. In
return, Hungary is willing to spend money on the procurement of
non-lethal equipment. Therefore, the rules for using the European
Peace Fund should be changed accordingly."
MENAFN04022024000195011045ID1107806332
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.