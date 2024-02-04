Smile Now Dental Implant Center Revolutionizes Dental Implantology With The Imetric ICAM4D Photogrammetry System

(MENAFN- GetNews)



Arizona's leading dental implant provider introduces a groundbreaking system for faster, more accurate delivery of dental prosthetics, enhancing the patient experience.

Smile Now Dental Implant Center, a visionary in the field of dental implants and comprehensive oral care, proudly announces the integration of the iMetric ICAM4D Photogrammetry System at their Arizona locations. This innovative technology is poised to transform dental implantology by providing faster and more precise outcomes for dental prosthetics.

"The technology here at Smile Now is second to none," stated Blake Austin, at Smile Now Dental Implant Center. "We have truly invested in every possible technology to make every part of this treatment not just easier for us but easier on the patient. These cameras, these scanners, these 3D technologies that we've invested in, allow people to move from the start to the finish of their treatment quicker than anywhere else."

The iMetric ICAM4D system optimizes the workflow for multi-implant restorations, significantly reducing chair time and the number of patient visits while ensuring predictable and accurate results independent of the operator. Patients will experience the benefits of reduced stress during impressions, comfortable and rapid measurements, and significantly shortened treatment times.

"By investing heavily into photogrammetry, a standalone camera system that precisely identifies how dental implants are positioned, we eliminate the need for multiple visits that were previously needed to accomplish one task," Austin explained. "It's about valuing people's time. If we can offer something that saves time, ultimately saves money, and makes the experience better, it was a no-brainer for us."

Smile Now Dental Implant Center is also leading the way in sharing this revolutionary technology with other clinics and doctors across the country, further establishing their role as a pioneer in the industry. "We were one of the first ever in Arizona to invest and bring this technology in, to the point where we're now actually sharing this information and technology with other clinics and other doctors across the country on how to use and implement this into their offices. It's truly been a game changer for the way that we can offer treatments now to our patients," added Austin.

The adoption of the iMetric ICAM4D Photogrammetry System by Smile Now Dental Implant Center underscores their commitment to excellence and their dedication to enhancing patient care through technological innovation.

About Smile Now Dental Implant Center

Located in Arizona, Smile Now Dental Implant Center is at the cutting edge of dental healthcare, providing the latest in dental procedures and personalized care to ensure superior outcomes for their patients. Their commitment to innovation and technology exemplifies their dedication to providing the highest quality of dental care.

