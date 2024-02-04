Renowned Cosmetic Dermatologist, Dr. Allen Lycka, Honored As Top Best-Selling Author, Mentor, And Keynote Speaker Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Allen

Lycka, a global leader in cosmetic dermatology, mentorship, and public speaking, has been named the Top Best-Selling Author, Mentor, and Keynote Speaker of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP). This prestigious recognition reflects his exceptional leadership, dedication, and contributions to the industry.



Membership in the IAOTP is a distinguished honor, with only a select few in each discipline chosen for this recognition. Honorees are chosen based on their professional achievements, academic excellence, leadership skills, longevity in the field, affiliations, and community contributions. All honorees are invited to the annual IAOTP award gala to celebrate their accomplishments.



With over three decades of experience, Dr. Allen

Lycka

has established himself as a trusted expert in cosmetic dermatology, speaking on global stages and contributing to innovative technologies. Overcoming a misdiagnosis of Lou Gehrig's disease in 2003, his resilience and courage have defined his remarkable journey. Collaborating with #1 New York Times Bestselling Author Jack Canfield in "The Secrets To Living A Fantastic Life," Dr.

Lycka

shares his wisdom gained from mastering the art of living an extraordinary life.

As a sought-after teacher, mentor, and keynote speaker, Dr.

Lycka

captivates a global audience, addressing topics such as "turning points" and strategies for exponential growth at business conferences worldwide.

Dr.

Lycka's impressive accomplishments include developing laser-assisted tumescent liposuction and pioneering Mohs Micrographic Surgery for skin cancer removal. With 17 books, 30+ academic papers, and co-founding organizations like Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine, he continues to leave an indelible mark.

Recognized with awards such as the Consumers Choice Awards for Best Cosmetic Surgeon for 16 consecutive years, Dr.

Lycka

will be featured in T.I.P. Magazine and honored at IAOTP's annual gala in Nashville.

Beyond his medical career, Dr.

Lycka

is the Founder of FantasticLiving, Co-Founder of NoBull, Co-founder of the Burning Embers Group, and Executive Producer of the syndicated "How to Live A Fantastic Life" radio show.



IAOTP President, Stephanie Cirami, praises Dr.

Lycka

as inspirational, influential, and a true visionary, expressing excitement to celebrate his achievements at this year's gala.

Dr.

Lycka

attributes his success to perseverance, work ethic, and mentors, with family as his greatest achievement.



About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.

You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one-of-a-kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

