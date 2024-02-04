Dr. Vicki Baker Selected As Top Professor Of The Year By IAOTP

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. Vicki Baker, E. Maynard Aris Endowed Professor in Economics and Management at Albion College, was recently selected as Top Professor of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for her outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.

Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala during the year for a night to honor their achievements.

With nearly two decades of exceptional experience in the industry, Dr. Baker is one of the founders of Lead Mentor Develop, a consulting organization that specializes in academic career and professional development. They provide assistance to corporations, N.G.O.s, and higher education institutions in the areas of mentoring, faculty development, and leadership. At the beginning of 2020, before the pandemic, she worked as a Fulbright Specialist and traveled to the Netherlands for a period of two and a half weeks to assist in the advancement of faculty at Utrecht University and University College Utrecht. Vicki is headed to Franklin University in Lugano Switzerland this summer, once again as a Fulbright Specialist, to support their faculty and leadership development initiatives.

Vicki has written over 100 peer-reviewed journal articles, book chapters, invited opinion pieces for higher education news media outlets, case studies and blogs on the topics of faculty and leadership development and higher education. Vicki is the author and/or editor of Charting Your Path to Full: A Guide for Women Associate Professors; Success After Tenure: Supporting Mid-Career Faculty; Developing Faculty in Liberal Arts Colleges; Managing Your Academic Career: A Guide to Re-envision Mid-Career; and Bridging the Research-Practice Nexus: Resources, Tools, and Strategies to Navigate Mid-Career in the Academy. Her forthcoming book, A Toolkit for Mid-Career Academics: Cultivating Career Advancement will be in print, April 2024. Her work has furthermore been shown in prominent national and global media platforms such as Inside Higher Education, The Hechinger Report, The Wall Street Journal, The Atlantic, U.S.A. Today, The New York Times, The Chronicle of Higher Education, and The Huffington Post. In addition, she delivers talks and conducts seminars nationwide on the subject of mid-career faculty and leadership development.

After obtaining her Bachelor of Science degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania, Dr. Baker worked as a safety engineer in Ashland, Kentucky. She departed from Kentucky in order to obtain a Master of Business Administration degree with a specialization in management at Clarion University of Pennsylvania. Upon completing her M.B.A., she was hired as an administrator at Harvard Business School, where she served in the executive education division for nearly three years. During her time at H.B.S., she came to the realization that she wanted to pursue a career in higher education, namely as a member of the faculty. Dr. Baker relocated from Cambridge to State College, Pennsylvania, where she obtained a master's degree in management and organizations as well as a Ph.D. in higher education administration from Penn State University. During her studies, she taught management classes at the Smeal College of Business.



Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Vicki Baker has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for her accomplishments. She has been recognized as a“Top 100 Visionary'' in Education by the Global Forum for Education and Learning. This year, she will be featured in TIP (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine and will be considered for IAOTP's Empowered Woman of the Year Award. She will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for her selection as Top Professor of the Year.



The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Dr. Baker for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. She is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet her and celebrate her accomplishments at this year's gala."

Looking back, Dr. Baker attributes her success to her perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors she has had along the way. When not working, she enjoys traveling and spending time with her family. In the future, she hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field of higher education.

For more information please visit:

About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries.

These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join.

You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals around the world, the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped in building their branding empires.

IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that hand picks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.

For More information on IAOTP please visit:



Media Contact

Company Name: IAOTP

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (212) 634-4427

Country: United States

Website:

