Phil Anderton Selected As Top Managing Director Of The Year By IAOTP

Phil Anderton, Managing Director at ADHD 360, was recently selected as Top Managing Director of the Year by the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) for his outstanding leadership, dedication, and commitment to the industry.



Inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in itself; only a few members in each discipline are chosen for this distinction. These special honorees are distinguished based on their professional accomplishments, academic achievements, leadership abilities, longevity in the field, other affiliations, and contributions to their communities. All Honorees are invited to attend the IAOTP annual award gala during the year for a night to honor their achievements.





With over two decades of exceptional experience in ADHD, Phil Anderton is a highly skilled business counselor, project manager, and facilitator who has consistently achieved success in enhancing performance and productivity in both the commercial and public sectors. His expertise, along with his profound understanding of mental health diseases, has resulted in the establishment of ADHD 360 Limited, an innovative and comprehensive method to deliver treatment for those with ADHD.

Some of Phil's work including building and spearheading transformative change programs for the UK

National Health Service (NHS).

Specifically, his 'LEAP' initiative resulted in a significant increase in secondary care services for mental health. 'Pomegranate' was a review and subsequent report commissioned by the pharmaceutical industry that outlined how the NHS might provide top-tier services in mental health, specifically focusing on neurodevelopmental disorders, such as ADHD.



Before embarking on his professional career path, Mr. Anderton earned his Ph.D. from the University of Hull.

Throughout his illustrious career, Mr. Anderton has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Mr. Anderton is a Fellow of the Royal Society of Medicine Issued by Royal Society of Medicine Associated with ADHD 360. This year, he will be featured in T.I.P. (Top Industry Professionals) Magazine. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the Opryland Hotel in Nashville for his selection as Top Managing Director of the Year.



In addition to his successful career, Mr. Phil Anderton has exceptional expertise in effectively managing high-performing teams, overseeing PMO and project management, and creating and implementing learning and development initiatives that optimize corporate strategy. Phil provides coaching and facilitation services to people and management teams in order to establish company strategies, change plans, laws, and new creative goods and services. He also regularly attends and lectures at headline international conferences on Psychiatry (A.P.A., EIP), ADHD (CHADD), and healthcare technology and management (Arab Health, HIMSS) to stay up to date with the latest advancements in the industry.

The President of the International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP), Stephanie Cirami, stated: "Choosing Mr. Anderton for this honor was an easy decision for our panel to make. He is inspirational, influential, and a true visionary and thought leader. We cannot wait to meet him and celebrate his accomplishments at this year's gala."



Looking back, Mr. Anderton attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

