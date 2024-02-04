Brooklyn Estate Planning Attorney Yana Feldman Advocates The Importance Of Estate Planning In New Release

(MENAFN- GetNews)





Brooklyn estate planning attorney Yana Feldman ( ) of New York Legacy Lawyers has recently released an insightful article emphasizing the importance of estate planning. The comprehensive piece titled 'Why Estate Planning Should Be A Top Priority For You' sheds light on why individuals should prioritize creating a well-structured estate plan.

The Brooklyn estate planning attorney discusses the critical nature of estate planning and its role in managing and distributing one's estate after their passing. The article presents a detailed exploration of the estate planning process, encompassing the creation of wills, trusts, living wills, and other vital legal documents.

"An estate plan is a reflection of one's life's work and values," states the Brooklyn estate planning attorney. "It's not only about the distribution of assets but also about the legacy one leaves behind. The goal is to ensure that their wishes are honored and that their loved ones are provided for exactly as they intend."

The article provides a clear argument for the necessity of estate planning, emphasizing that it is crucial for everyone, regardless of their wealth. It underscores that everyone possesses an estate, which includes personal possessions, bank accounts, insurance policies, and more.

"Many people delay estate planning, thinking it's only for the wealthy or something to be done later in life," Feldman explains. "However, estate planning is a dynamic process, essential at every stage of adulthood. It's about control and protection-ensuring that one's wishes are respected and their family is cared for, even in unexpected circumstances."

The piece further outlines the primary goals of estate planning, such as providing for loved ones, mitigating probate, minimizing taxes, ensuring orderly asset management, protecting assets from liabilities, planning for incapacity, and appointing guardians for minor children.

Moreover, the article sheds light on how an estate plan is relevant not only after one's passing but also during their lifetime, particularly in circumstances where one may become unable to make decisions. Feldman points out,“An estate plan becomes a lifeline, enabling individuals to maintain control over their personal and financial affairs through pre-established directives.”

Feldman also addresses the common misconception that estate planning is a static process. She highlights the evolving nature of an individual's life and circumstances and how an estate plan should adapt accordingly.



The release of this article comes at a time when many are reassessing their priorities and focusing on the future. Feldman's insights stress the importance of proactive planning and the peace of mind that comes with having a comprehensive estate plan in place.

For those contemplating the future of their estate, the article serves as a reminder that it's never too early or too late to start planning. The article stresses the importance of finding a trustworthy attorney who can navigate the intricacies of estate planning tailored to individual needs.

