New Jersey DUI Lawyer Rachel Kugel Releases Insightful Article On Dismissal Of DUI Cases

New Jersey DUI lawyer Rachel Kugel ( ) of The Kugel Law Firm has recently published an informative article discussing the complexities of getting a DUI charge dismissed in New Jersey. The article sheds light on the legal nuances of DUI cases and the possibility of dismissal under specific circumstances.



The article by the New Jersey DUI lawyer Rachel Kugel emphasizes that while DUI convictions can have far-reaching effects on an individual's personal and professional life, there are certain conditions under which a charge can be dismissed. These include improper use of breathalyzers, non-compliance with legal procedures by arresting officers, and the use of non-standardized field sobriety tests.

The article is particularly timely, given the severe repercussions a DUI conviction can have on an individual's life, from license suspension to imprisonment. As a New Jersey DUI lawyer, Kugel emphasizes the critical role legal representation plays in such cases.

The New Jersey DUI lawyer details the various circumstances under which a DUI charge may be dismissed. "Breathalyzer misuse by arresting officers, non-compliance with legal procedures, and the use of non-standard field sobriety tests are just a few examples where a case could be dismissed," Kugel explains.

Rachel Kugel highlights in the article, "While the statistics show an upward trend in dismissals, each DUI case is unique and outcomes depend on specific circumstances." She goes on to explain, "It's crucial for those facing DUI charges to seek competent legal advice, as knowledgeable counsel can leverage changes in laws and court rulings to benefit their clients."

The article further explores the odds of getting a DUI dropped in New Jersey, noting an encouraging dismissal rate of 24% in 2018, a marked increase from a decade prior. This shift suggests that, with rigorous legal standards and the right representation, the odds of dismissal are more favorable than they have been historically.

Kugel also discusses the potential of negotiating plea bargains in New Jersey, despite certain prohibitions on commuting or mitigating DWI charges. She clarifies that while plea bargains are generally not an option for DWI charges, dismissals can still occur when legal protocols have been breached or if there is insufficient evidence.

The article meticulously outlines the elements of a DUI/DWI charge that the prosecution must prove beyond a reasonable doubt. It also presents possible defenses to combat a DUI charge, which include challenging the legality of the traffic stop, the arrest protocol, and the evidence, such as breath or field sobriety tests

For individuals facing DUI/DWI charges, this article serves as a guide and reassurance that with the right legal support, there is a path to potentially overcoming the charges. Kugel

encourages those in need of assistance to reach out and establish a robust defense strategy tailored to their unique case.

