Dr. James Cooley Selected For IAOTP’S Lifetime Achievement Award

(MENAFN- GetNews)

Dr. James JC Cooley, Globally Recognized President and CEO of JC Cooley Innovations Solutions and Founder of The JC Cooley Foundation, was recently chosen to receive the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024 by the International Association of Top Professionals.

While inclusion with the International Association of Top Professionals is an honor in and of itself, only a few select members are chosen for the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award. These special honorees are selected to receive this award based on their longevity in their fields, their contributions to society, and their impact on their industries. Dr. James JC Cooley will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award next December at IAOTP's 2024 Annual Awards Gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville.

w rel="nofollow" href="" iaotp/award-gal



With decades of professional experience, Dr. Cooley is a multifaceted individual who fulfills several roles, including those of a husband, father, committed business owner, motivational speaker, author, and community activist. His primary area of concern is in the development of our youth. Dr. Cooley has been invited to serve as the distinguished guest speaker for several prominent corporations, the United States military, different Rotary Clubs, religious institutions, Boys and Girls Clubs, multiple secondary schools including both high schools and middle schools, as well as other local community gatherings. Dr. Cooley holds the position of President and Chief Executive Officer of JC Cooley Innovation Solutions, LLC, as well as at The JC Cooley Foundation Options & Opportunities / The Choice Program.

Cooley commenced his tenure in the United States Navy by assuming the role of a serviceman in the enlisted ranks. He demonstrated a strong work ethic and unwavering commitment to achieving high standards, which enabled him to ascend to the esteemed position of E-9, Master Chief Petty Officer. Subsequently, he concluded his tenure as an enlisted member after a commendable service of 15 years. Following that, he was chosen and fulfilled the role of a commissioned officer in the United States Navy for a duration of 8 years, achieving the rank of Lieutenant (LT/03E). Following a distinguished 23-year career in the military, Cooley transitioned into employment with the United States Government and the Department of Defense (DOD) aerospace sector. Additionally, he ventured into entrepreneurship by establishing his own enterprise, which operates as a contractor for the US government. Following, Dr. Cooley received the 1992 Senior Enlisted Admirals Gallery and Renken Award of Merit for his Cooley Fitness show morning tutoring program, which catered to underprivileged and academically at-risk youth. Notably, this program was a pioneering initiative of its sort in the United States. James was chosen as one of the first winners of George H. Bush's One-Thousand Points of Light award for his exceptional contributions to the community.

Dr. Cooley is a Concordia University doctoral student (EDD in Transformational Leadership). He has a Masters of Public Administration (M.P.A.) from Central Michigan University, as well as Executive M.B.A. Masters Certificates and an Executive Master Certificate in Transformational Non-Profit Leadership and Management from the University of Notre Dame. He earned Masters Certificates in Six Sigma (Black Belt Certified), Lean Enterprise Solutions, Applied Project Management, Masters in IS/IT Project Management, Masters in Information Security Management - GOVERNMENT, Masters in Information Systems Security, and Masters in Organizational Leadership from Villanova University.

Throughout his illustrious career, Dr. Cooley has received many awards and accolades and has been recognized worldwide for his accomplishments. Earlier this year, Dr. Cooley was awarded Top Military Entrepreneur and Community Activist of the Year in 2023. Dr. James JC Cooley has been recognized as one of the esteemed recipients of the Who's Who of the Industries (Global) 2023 accolade. He has been recognized as one of the most distinguished individuals worldwide, being included in the esteemed list of the World's Top 50 individuals in 2023. Dr. Cooley has also been honored with The TIUA School of Business Chairman Award. He was honored as the winner of the ABC Channel 10 Salute to San Diego, Military Heroes Award for April 2015. He will be honored at IAOTP's annual awards gala at the magnificent Opryland Hotel in Nashville in December 2024 for IAOTP's Lifetime Achievement Award. Dr. Cooley also received the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award under President Obama (44th Awarded February 2023 and the Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award under President Biden (46th Awarded 2022).

In addition to his successful career, Dr. Cooley holds the esteemed positions of CEO and President at The It's Your Life Media Television, a subsidiary of the e360tv network. He holds the positions of Chief Executive Officer and President of Cooley Books Publishing Company. Dr. Cooley serves as the esteemed host of The James Cooley Show, a prominent television program broadcast nationally and internationally. The show, titled "It's Your Life LIVE," is shown on e360tv and over 35 live streaming platforms, including popular platforms such as Facebook, YouTube, LinkedIn, Roku, Apple TV, and several other streaming networks. Additionally, Dr. Cooley assumes the role of the host for the globally and domestically broadcasted live radio/podcast titled "The James Cooley Show... It's Your Life." He has also authored a book entitled "A Black Man's Point of View: Mind, Body, and Soul" (2023), which has achieved the distinction of being both a #1 Amazon new release and a #1 bestseller. In addition to his various publications, Dr. Cooley has published "Country Boy, City Boy, A Journey, That Ain't Over Yet" (2020) and its accompanying audiobook read by James Cooley (2021), "The Book of Knowledge: Your Pathway to Enlightenment" (2015), and "My Path" (2014).

Looking back, Dr. Cooley attributes his success to his perseverance, work ethic, and the mentors he has had along the way. When not working, he enjoys traveling and spending time with his family. In the future, he hopes to inspire and influence those getting into the field.

Watch his video here:

For more information, please visit:



About IAOTP

The International Association of Top Professionals (IAOTP) is an international boutique networking organization that handpicks the world's finest, most prestigious top professionals from different industries. These top professionals are given an opportunity to collaborate, share their ideas, be keynote speakers, and to help influence others in their fields. This organization is not a membership that anyone can join. You have to be asked by the President or be nominated by a distinguished honorary member after a brief interview.

IAOTP's experts have given thousands of top prestigious professionals worldwide the recognition and credibility that they deserve and have helped build their branding empires. IAOTP prides itself to be a one of a kind boutique networking organization that handpicks only the best of the best and creates a networking platform that connects and brings these top professionals to one place.



For more information on IAOTP, please visit:



Media Contact

Company Name: IAOTP

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: (212) 634-4427

Country: United States

Website:

