D.S. Harvey Announces Two Upcoming Additions To The Popular “Monty The Menor’S Magic” Children’S Series

Celebrated children's author is winning praise for her "Monty the Menor's Magic."

D.S. Harvey, the rising children's book author behind the enchanting "Monty the Menor's Magic" is happy to announce two upcoming additions to the beloved kid's series will be released soon. Celebrated for her engaging narratives, Harvey aims to expand Monty's magical world to a broader audience in 2024 and beyond.

"Monty the Menor's Magic," tailored for 3-7 year-olds, has become a source of delight for children and parents alike. Besides the often-praised vibrant characters and humor, Harvey's literary focus also emphasizes passion, perseverance, and creativity.

The foundation of the plot finds Monty, the last of the MacDrums, a clan of Scottish mini-magicians, in a world that is not just fun and full of laughter but also subtly educational. Harvey, born near Glasgow, Scotland, and now residing near Bath, England, has created a unique reading experience that resonates with both young and older readers.

In the forthcoming releases, readers can anticipate:

" Monty the Menor Goes on Holiday" - A whimsical holiday tale filled with laughter, where even the sea mysteriously disappears!

" Monty the Menor Saves Santa's Star" - A heartwarming addition to make children's Christmas even more special.

The series is undoubtedly popular. A recent reader, A.S., from London, remarked in a five-star review, "I was captivated by the storyline, and it was heartening to witness my child's joyful reactions while reading 'Monty the Menor's Magic'."

D.S. Harvey shared her happiness about seeing the response the tales bring, commenting, "To witness children smile, to hear their laughter while reading Monty the Menor's Magic, and to hear them echo Monty saying 'No funny. No funny' give me all the joy I need."

Harvey is An accomplished public speaker who supports the theatre and charitable works. When not working on the "Monty the Menor's Magic" series, she also takes the time to mentor young writers, helping them achieve their literary dreams.

D.S. Harvey invites readers of all ages to immerse themselves in the magical adventure where laughter, learning, and fun seamlessly blend into Monty the Menor's world.

For more information about the magical world of Monty, please visit Monty the Menor's Magic official website at .

Be sure to follow her on Facebook and Instagram .

