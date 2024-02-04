Horticulture Lighting Market Poised For Remarkable Growth, Estimated To Reach USD 10.4 Billion By 2028, At A CAGR Of 22.4%

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Horticulture Lighting Market"The global Horticulture Lighting Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $3.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $10.4 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 22.4% during the forecast period.

Horticulture lighting involves the use of artificial light sources to stimulate plant growth and enhance the production of crops in controlled environments such as greenhouses and vertical farms. The anticipated growth in the Horticulture Lighting market is driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of controlled environment agriculture, advancements in LED lighting technologies, and the growing demand for year-round production of crops. The report explores key segments, growth drivers, challenges, opportunities, and identifies key players in the global Horticulture Lighting market.

Key Segments:

Technology Segment: Horticulture lighting technologies include High-Intensity Discharge (HID) lighting, LED lighting, Fluorescent lighting, and others, each offering specific advantages in terms of energy efficiency, spectrum control, and durability.

Lighting Type Segment: Different types of lighting are used in horticulture, including Toplighting, Interlighting, and Supplemental Lighting, each serving distinct purposes in enhancing plant growth and optimizing crop yields.

Application Segment: Horticulture lighting finds applications in various sectors, including greenhouse cultivation, vertical farming, indoor farming, and research applications, reflecting the diverse uses of artificial lighting in horticulture.

Growth Drivers:

Adoption of Controlled Environment Agriculture: The increasing adoption of controlled environment agriculture, including greenhouse and vertical farming practices, drives the demand for horticulture lighting to provide consistent and optimized light conditions for plant growth.

Advancements in LED Lighting Technologies: Ongoing advancements in Light Emitting Diode (LED) technologies, including spectrum customization, energy efficiency, and durability, contribute to the widespread adoption of LED-based horticulture lighting systems over traditional lighting sources.

Demand for Year-Round Crop Production: The growing demand for year-round production of crops, irrespective of seasonal variations, propels the use of horticulture lighting to create artificial daylight conditions for crops, ensuring continuous and efficient cultivation.

Challenges:

High Initial Investment Costs: The high initial investment costs associated with the installation of horticulture lighting systems, including lighting fixtures, control systems, and energy consumption, may pose challenges for small and medium-sized growers.

Complexities in Spectrum Management: The complexities involved in managing the light spectrum for different crops and growth stages may present challenges for growers, requiring expertise and precision in spectrum customization to optimize plant performance.

Opportunities:

Increasing Adoption of Smart Lighting Solutions: The increasing adoption of smart lighting solutions, including Internet of Things (IoT)-enabled lighting controls and automation, presents opportunities for growers to optimize energy consumption, monitor plant health, and enhance overall operational efficiency.

Research and Development in Horticulture Lighting: Ongoing research and development activities in horticulture lighting, including studies on optimal light spectra for different crops and the development of energy-efficient lighting solutions, offer opportunities for innovation and market expansion.

Key Players:

The report identifies key players in the global Horticulture Lighting market, including:

Signify Holding (formerly Philips Lighting): A leading lighting company, Signify Holding offers a range of horticulture lighting solutions, including LED grow lights and smart lighting controls, catering to the needs of greenhouse and indoor farmers.

Osram Licht AG: A multinational lighting company, Osram Licht provides horticulture lighting solutions, including LED fixtures and lamps, designed to optimize plant growth and crop yields for greenhouse and vertical farming applications.

General Electric Company: A global conglomerate, General Electric Company offers horticulture lighting solutions under its Current, powered by GE brand, featuring LED grow lights with customizable spectrums for various crops and cultivation environments.

Heliospectra AB: A Swedish lighting technology company, Heliospectra specializes in providing LED grow lights with advanced spectrum control for greenhouse and controlled environment agriculture applications.

Lumileds Holding B.V.: A leading lighting solutions company, Lumileds offers horticulture lighting solutions, including LED grow lights and advanced optics, designed to enhance crop production and energy efficiency in greenhouse and indoor farming.

The global Horticulture Lighting Market is positioned for significant growth, driven by the increasing adoption of controlled environment agriculture, advancements in LED technologies, and the growing demand for year-round crop production. As the horticulture industry continues to embrace artificial lighting solutions for optimized cultivation, horticulture lighting is expected to play a pivotal role in meeting the global demand for sustainable and efficient agriculture.

