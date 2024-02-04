Multifunctional Training Chairs That Combine Attractiveness And Talent

(MENAFN- GetNews) VELA and MAU multifunctional training chairs stand out for understanding user requirements and have been recognized with awards such as the Contemporary Good Design Award, SIT Design Award, and the European Product Design Award, among others.
VELA and MAU design aligned with user needs
The designer blended Italian cultural elements into the design, using bold ideas and colors. The product, combining modern design and technology, showcases a distinctive modern aesthetic. Popular among users, it is now a top choice for high-quality training seats, meeting the specific development needs and preferences of users in various scenarios.
VELA and MAU quality meets national certification standards
Quality is paramount for VELA and MAU. The
JE
Group ensures strict control over product quality, adhering to national CNAS and CMA certification standards. The award-winning chairs, versatile and meeting BIFMA testing requirements, are ideal for modern offices, conferences, and smart education environments.
VELA and MAU Real-world Applications
The VELA series, with its continuous aesthetic concept, creates a colorful environment with an elegant blue and white appearance. The MAU series, designed for active learning, features a book net and a large writable board, aiming to cultivate a youthful and dynamic atmosphere.
The European Product Design Award recognition reflects praise from industry professionals and users.
We
commit to ongoing focus on product quality, optimizing performance, and applications to be the trusted choice for users and fulfill the vision of future conference training furniture.
Original Source:
