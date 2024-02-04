War Update: Ukrainian Aircraft Strike 12 Enemy Troop Concentration Areas

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian aircraft struck 12 Russian troop concentration areas in the past 24 hours.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces said this in its morning update published on Facebook , Ukrinform reports.

"Sixty-six combat engagements took place in the past 24 hours. In total, the enemy launched 2 missile strikes, 65 air strikes and 53 multiple launch rocket attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements. Unfortunately, due to Russian terrorist attacks, there are wounded among the civilian population. Residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were ruined and damaged," the report said.

The air strikes were recorded in Budarky, Kolodiazne, Hryhorivka, Kupiansk, Ivanivka, Kyslivka, Tabaivka and Pishchane in the Kharkiv region, Terny, Oleksandropil, Avdiivka, Novomykhailivka, Vuhledar, Staromaiorske and Urozhaine in the Donetsk region, Novodarivka in the Zaporizhzhia Region, and Chervonyi Maiak, Krynky and Zmiivka in the Kherson region.

More than 110 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions came under artillery fire.

The situation in the area of responsibility of the North operational and strategic group of troops in the Volyn and Polissia sectors remains largely unchanged.

In the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna sectors, the enemy maintains its military presence in the border areas, conducting subversive activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to dangerous sectors and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in the Belgorod region.

In the area of responsibility of the Khortytsia operational and strategic group of troops in the Kupiansk sector, Ukrainian forces repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka and Ivanivka, Kharkiv region.

On the Lyman axis, Ukrainian soldiers repelled eight enemy attacks near Serebrianske Forestry and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region, and Terny and Yampolivka in the Donetsk region.

On the Bakhmut axis, Ukraine's defense forces repelled three enemy attacks near Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka, Donetsk region.

In the area of responsibility of the Tavria operational and strategic group of troops in the Avdiivka sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to hold back enemy attempts to encircle Avdiivka. Ukrainian soldiers hold their ground, inflicting significant losses on the invaders. In the last 24 hours, Ukrainian forces repelled 27 enemy attacks near Novokalynove and Avdiivka and 3 attacks near Pervomaiske, Donetsk region.

In the Marinka sector, Ukrainian soldiers continue to hold enemy forces near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, and Novomykhailivka, Donetsk region, where seven attacks were repelled.

In the Shakhtarske sector, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attacks south of Zolota Nyva, Donetsk region.

In the Zaporizhzhia sector, Ukraine's defense forces repelled an enemy attack near Robotyne, Zaporizhzhia region.

In the area of responsibility of the Odesa operational and strategic group of troops in the Kherson sector, the defense forces continue to take measures to expand a bridgehead. Despite significant losses, the enemy still attempts to dislodge Ukrainian units from their positions. In the past day, the enemy carried out five unsuccessful assaults.

At the same time, Ukrainian soldiers continue to inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

"In the past 24 hours, the aircraft of the Defense Forces struck 12 areas of concentration of enemy personnel. Ukraine's air defense forces and assets destroyed a Kh-59 guided air missile, ten Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs and three reconnaissance UAVs of the enemy. The missile forces' units struck an enemy troop concentration area and artillery piece," the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said.

Photo: Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Facebook