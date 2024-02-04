Border Guards Prevent Export Of Old Banknotes, Stamps From Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards and customs officers have prevented the export to Poland of a collection of old banknotes and postage stamps.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service , Ukrinform reports.

"A 37-year-old German citizen was traveling to a neighboring country by train. During the inspection, the inspectors found 13 bills issued in 1908-1933, 4 banknotes dated 1923, and 30 postage stamps," the report said.

According to Ukrainian border guards, the foreigner hid the banknotes and stamps among his personal belongings.

The collection, which may be of cultural and historical value, was seized, and the examination is ongoing.

Photo credit: gov