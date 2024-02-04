Dr. Thomas O’Malley & Associates Services Are Now Also Available At Palm Springs

(MENAFN- GetNews) Dr. Thomas O'Malley & Associates announces the availability of its services in Palm Springs.

Dr. Thomas O'Malley & Associates, the psychotherapy specialists, is now offering its services in Palm Springs in addition to those available in Beverly Hills. Both locations provide in-person and/or virtual appointments.

“We are happy to announce that our services are now available in Palm Springs, too,” says Dr. Thomas O'Malley, the founder of the practice.“Our beautiful office is located close to the airport with ample free parking. Here also, we will see people in person and through virtual appointments.”

Dr. Thomas O'Malley & Associates treats individuals, couples, and families. Their therapists use a theoretical orientation that draws on cognitive behavioral theories. They also use the psychoanalytic approach, person-centered therapy, and solution-focused therapy, among other approaches.

Dr. Thomas O'Malley & Associates also have experienced and trained therapists in couples and family therapies and EMDR (trauma).

“Our goal is to meet your needs and help increase your overall functionality,“Dr. Thomas O'Malley added.“Any person looking for therapy/ mental health support within the community can contact us, and we will make sure they get the support they are looking for without delay.”

Dr. Thomas O'Malley & Associates is committed to offering empathetic, secure, and effective therapy services. It is rooted in a blend of personal experience and academic excellence. The dedication to facilitating enduring change and individual development is unwavering.

Dr. Thomas O'Malley, the visionary behind this reputed practice, comes from the picturesque country of Ireland. With an impressive journey spanning over three decades of sustained sobriety, he possesses an intimate understanding of the obstacles and triumphs linked to addiction recovery. Dr. O'Malley's personal journey shaped his professional outlook, propelling his passion for guiding others toward hope and healing.

Dr. O'Malley has invaluable experience in psychotherapy and related fields. He has worked with children, families, groups, and individuals struggling with problems of homelessness and chronic mental illness, including active addiction.

His extensive experience has helped the doctor nurture a deep sense of empathy and a better understanding of the immense challenges individuals face in their lives. Dr. O'Malley employs a trauma-informed methodology to decode the significant influence that past experiences can exert on the present mental state of such individuals.

Dr. O'Malley integrates evidence-based practices like Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing (EMDR) into his therapeutic approach to provide effective support.

For more information, visit

About Thomas O'Malley & Associates

Dr. Thomas O'Malley & Associates, a leading psychotherapy practice, is now extending its services to Palm Springs. Founded by Dr. Thomas O'Malley, the service is committed to providing compassionate, secure, and efficient therapy services. They offer in-person and virtual appointments in Beverly Hills and Palm Springs. The experienced therapists at Dr. Thomas O'Malley Associates specialize in cognitive-behavioral theories, psychoanalytic approaches, person-centered therapy, solution-focused therapy, couples and family therapies, and EMDR.



Media Contact

Company Name: Dr. Thomas O'Malley & Associates

Contact Person: Thomas O'Malley

Email: Send Email

Phone: 3236676215

Address: 2825 E Tahquitz Canyon Way Suite B202-5

City: Palm Springs

State: CA

Country: United States

Website:

