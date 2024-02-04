Delishmail Launches Revolutionary Email Marketing Platform For Restaurants, Offering Unprecedented Customer Engagement Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews) BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - February 2, 2024 - DelishMail, a pioneering email marketing platform designed exclusively for the restaurant industry, is excited to announce its official launch. This innovative service is set to transform how restaurants connect with their customers, offering a powerful tool for direct engagement, increasing sales, and building lasting loyalty. DelishMail's user-friendly platform enables restaurant owners to effortlessly create, nurture, and manage their own client lists, breaking free from the constraints of third-party delivery services.

In today's competitive market, direct customer relationships are more crucial than ever. DelishMail addresses this need by providing a seamless solution for restaurants to communicate directly with their patrons. With its easy setup and affordable pricing plans, DelishMail is accessible to restaurants of all sizes, aiming to level the playing field in the industry.

Empowering Restaurants to Own Their Customer Data

One of the unique challenges in the restaurant sector is the lack of access to customer data when using third-party delivery platforms. DelishMail solves this problem by enabling restaurants to build their own customer lists through a simple QR code system placed near points of sale, on tables, or on delivery bags. Customers can scan the QR code to sign up for exclusive offers, updates on new menu items, and more, allowing restaurants to directly market to their clientele.

Affordable, Tiered Pricing Plans with a Special Launch Offer

DelishMail is introducing three-tiered pricing plans to cater to the diverse needs of the restaurant industry, starting at just $11.99 a month. To celebrate the launch, DelishMail is offering a special 30% discount on all plans for customers who sign up by reaching out to the loyalty department ... . This special pricing is designed to make DelishMail's platform even more accessible to restaurants looking to enhance their marketing strategies and customer engagement.

A Game-Changer for Restaurant Marketing

"With the launch of DelishMail, we're bringing a game-changing solution to the restaurant industry," said Rita Quinn, CMO of DelishMail. "Our platform is not just about email marketing; it's about building a community around your restaurant, increasing repeat business, and directly communicating with your customers. We're excited to see how DelishMail will help restaurants thrive in a digital age."

About DelishMail

DelishMail is an email marketing platform specifically designed for the restaurant industry. It offers a range of features tailored to help restaurants increase sales, build customer loyalty, and manage their marketing efforts more effectively. With its easy-to-use platform, affordable pricing, and focus on direct customer engagement, DelishMail is poised to become an indispensable tool for restaurants worldwide.

