Turmerry Elevates Sleep Comfort In The Las Vegas Market With Innovative Organic Solutions

(MENAFN- GetNews) Turmerry, a pioneer in organic sleep solutions, and a certified GOTS and GOLS facility in Charlotte, NC proudly announces its debut in the Las Vegas Winter Market. Setting up shop with an impressive showcase at Specialty Sleep Association C1565 building, Turmerry introduces a unique range of products including organic latex mattresses , organic latex foams, and pillows.



Innovative Offerings Redefining Sleep Comfort:

At Building C, 1565, Turmerry's booth promises an array of revolutionary sleep products, including:



Adjustable Organic Latex Mattresses: Engineered for supreme comfort and crafted from the finest organic certified all natural dunlop latex with 7 zone comfort.

Organic Latex Egg Crate Mattress Toppers: Designed for enhanced breathability and support, promoting restful sleep.

Charcoal-Infused Pillows: A cutting-edge addition to the lineup, offering natural odor absorption and moisture-wicking properties.

Kapok and Organic Latex Pillows: A blend of organic latex and kapok fibers, providing a luxurious sleep experience. Cuboid Pillows: A unique and stylish addition to modern sleep accessories.



Versatility for Every Client:

Turmerry welcomes a diverse audience, having already garnered interest from:



Mattress Stores: Seeking premium organic sleep solutions to elevate their product offerings.

Mattress Manufacturers: Exploring innovative materials for cutting-edge mattress designs. Brands Needing Custom Pillows: Turmerry's expertise extends to crafting custom pillows tailored to the unique identity of each brand.



“We are excited to collaborate with various entities, from established retailers to emerging brands. We take pride in being open and capable of delivering tailor-made solutions”, said Rumana Bai, CEO of Turmerry.

Connect with Us :

To experience the future of organic sleep solutions and explore partnership opportunities, visit Turmerry at Las Vegas Market C1565, or contact us at 704-654-5360 or email ...

About Turmerry:

Turmerry is a leading online ecommerce brand dedicated to providing organic and sustainable sleep solutions. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Turmerry offers a range of organic latex, wool, buckwheat, kapok and organic cotton products designed to enhance the sleep experience naturally. For more information, visit Turmerry

About Las Vegas Market :

Las Vegas Market is the leading home furnishings and gift market in the western U.S., presenting thousands of furniture, home decor and gift resources in an unrivaled market destination. Las Vegas Market's diverse product offerings allow for cross-category commerce among these industries. The next Las Vegas Market runs July 24-28, at World Market Center Las Vegas. For more information, visit LasVegasMarket .

Media Contact

Company Name: Turmerry

Contact Person: Media Relations

Email: Send Email

Phone: 704-654-5360

City: Las Vegas

State: CA

Country: United States

Website:

