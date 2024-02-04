“Happy Chinese New Year Tour” Brings Authentic And Captivating Cultural Experience To The United States

(MENAFN- GetNews)





"Happy Chinese New Year Tour"The Zhejiang delegation of "Happy Chinese New Year Tour", led by China's Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center, kicks off their United States tour by holding a Woodblock Printing Workshop at the Metropolitan Museum of Art (the Met) in New York City on February 3rd, 2024.

The Zhejiang delegation has curated a series of programs and activities to showcase the unique Jiangnan (South of the Yangtz River) heritage of Chinese culture, as they are participating or co-producing art and culture events for the Lunar New Year celebrations. This lunar year is the Year of the Dragon and the Lunar New Years Day falls on February 10th, 2024. The delegation is led by the Zhejiang Provincial Cultural Center and is collaborating with world renowned art organizations including Metropolitan Museum of Arts, Lincoln Center of Performing Arts, and Philadelphia Museum of Art, to offer special programs for the Chinese New Year festivities that will take place around major metropolitan areas for the 2-week long celebration. The delegation is also teaming with cultural organizations such as New Jersey Symphony and China Institute of America to bring unique cultural experience to people in New York City, New Jersey, and Philadelphia areas.

The delegation includes a group of master artisans from China's Zhejiang Province. Zhejiang is one of the cradles of Chinese civilization that bears a rich cultural heritage, boasts breathtaking natural landscapes, and is one of the most economically developed provinces in China. Zhejiang's traditional crafts have a long history, and their unique charm and exquisite craftsmanship illustrate Chinese people's aspirations and pursuit for beauties in life. These master artisans hold the highest recognition in their respective art forms. The art forms brought by this group of master artisans, some of which has over 1000 years' history, include Southern Song Dynasty celadon, Chinese New Year woodblock printing, Song Dynasty tea-whisking, Wenzhou rice dough sculpture, Taishun puppet show, Taizhou embroidery, Quzhou sugar painting, etc. In addition to showcasing their crafts, the artisans will also discuss the art form with participants through interactive activities.

The following is a list of events the delegation is participating in or co-producing, where you will have opportunities to appreciate the unique art forms, while immersing yourself in the Lunar New Year festivities.

Metropolitan Museum of Art , February 3rd, Saturday, 11AM – 4pm

Lunar New Year Festival: The Year of the Dragon

New Jersey Symphony , February 3rd, Saturday, 6PM – 9:30PM

Lunar New Year Celebration Event and Cultural Exchange Festival

China Institute in America , February 4th, Sunday, 1:30PM – 5:00PM

Lunar New Year Family Festival: Enjoy a Spring Journey with Artists from Zhejiang

The Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts (LCPA) , February 10th, Saturday, 11AM – 4:00PM

Lunar New Year Family Celebration

Philadelphia Museum of Art , February 11th, Sunday, 11AM – 3:00PM

Family Festival: Lunar New Year

May the Happy Chinese New Year Tour bring abundance, prosperity, and rejuvenation to you all!

