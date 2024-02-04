Top Bernal Heights, California, Realtor Reveals The Pros And Cons Of Selling As-Is Vs Fixing Up The Home Before Listing

(MENAFN- GetNews) Putting a home onto the market is not an easy process. Many times, professional Realtors will make recommendations to the home owner on getting the home ready for potential buyers to come see the home. The biggest decision – as is or fix it up before putting the home onto the market?

Danielle Lazier is a Realtor and founder of Danielle Lazier Vivre Real Estate Agents.

“Do you sell the home as is or make necessary repairs?

"Do you sell the home as is or make necessary repairs? That is an eternal question, and the answer is often frustrating to the seller. It depends," said Lazier.

Leaving the home as-is makes good fiscal sense if the buyer is in a hurry to get the home sold. This is common, particularly when the owner is moving because of work and has to move the property as quickly as possible. The drawback is the home price is often much lower, and offers often come in lower as well.

Fixing the home up is a great idea for those who have time to let a home sit on the market for a period of time. It increases the home value and makes the home more appealing to buyers looking for a turn-key home. The buyer is able to move into the home immediately.

Danielle Lazier's website and blog provide properties and suggestions to help move or buy a home.



