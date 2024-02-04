Cloudmile Establishes The Centre Of Excellence (Coe) In Malaysia

(MENAFN- GetNews) Technology and Collaboration-Focused Talent Hub Offers a Skills Development Program That Will Benefit 300,000 Malaysians by 2026

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia - February 2nd, 2024 - CloudMile announces the grand opening of the CloudMile Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Malaysia. The CoE will help businesses of all sizes advance their digital competitiveness through upskilling programs for AI and cloud-first practices. Malaysia's government and Google support growth opportunities in the digital economy for Malaysians and local companies. For example, Google's investments in Malaysia over the past 12 years have created 47,900 jobs and provided US$2.8 billion in economic benefits to local businesses.

The CoE is expected to benefit 300,000 Malaysians by 2026 via upskilling programs supported by Google Cloud, CloudMile, and Trainocate Malaysia, where participants will have access to free digital learning paths, acquiring crucial skills, and earning industry-recognized badges that open doors to new career possibilities. CloudMile is thrilled to extend an invitation to the media to attend the grand opening ceremony of its Centre of Excellence Office. This event will mark a significant moment, not just for CloudMile, but for the entire Malaysian community, as it strives to revolutionize Malaysia's digital competitiveness by empowering both businesses and individuals with access to cutting-edge technology, a talent hub, and strong industry collaborations.









The CloudMile's Centre of Excellence Opening Ceremony:

. Date & Time : 10:00 – 13:00, Wednesday of Feb. 21st, 2024

. Venue : CloudMile's Centre of Excellence

. Address : Level 15, The Gardens South Tower, Mid Valley City, Lingkaran Syed Putra, 9200 Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

. Keynotes : Mr. Patrick Wee, Google Cloud Malaysia Country Manager, Ms. Phoebe Yeh, Representative of Taipei Economic and Cultural Office in Malaysia, Mr. Spencer Liu, CloudMile Founder & CEO, and Mr. Lester Leong, CloudMile Malaysia Country Manager.

We invite you to join us in the celebration of our opening ceremony. Please register at .

The Future of CoE: Technology, Talent Hub & Collaboration

The CoE will make available a showcase of vertical industry technologies and use cases where people can explore the very latest advancements to ensure their skills are as sharp and up-to-date as possible. For example, there is a demonstration of real-time people traffic counting via security cameras, as well as generative AI demonstrations on content generation, natural language chatbots and document reading and summarizing powered by CloudMile & Google technology.

Talent Hub: GO-CLOUD Talent Program

The CoE plays a vital role in supporting CloudMile's GO-CLOUD Talent Program, by providing an exceptional venue, state-of-the-art facilities including innovative technology, equipment and learning resources, and comprehensive knowledge of Google Cloud technology. CloudMile will provide a dynamic curriculum and diverse learning opportunities tailored to meet the talents and aspirations of those joining. Engagements include training webinars, workshops & quarterly lab events in 2024.

Collaboration and Partnerships

The CoE intends to forge close collaborations with industry-leading technology vendors across diverse sectors to enhance the diversity of the learning space. By partnering with renowned companies within CloudMile's strong partner ecosystem including Google Cloud, Horangi, JumpCloud, MongoDB, and Fivetran, these specialists provide a wide scope to understand the industry at large, amplifying the potential of the CoE.

Cloudmile invites you to its Centre of Excellence Office opening ceremony, which will reshape Malaysian digital competitiveness and empower individuals with the next generation of digital skills as it becomes the hub for technology, talent, and collaboration in Malaysia.

To learn more about CloudMile's exciting Centre of Excellence Office opening ceremony, visit or reach out to ...cy or ...d for further details.

About CloudMile

CloudMile, a leading AI and cloud technology company in Asia, focuses on digital transformation for its corporate clients and driving growth. Leveraging machine learning and big data analysis, CloudMile assists over 700+ clients corporates with business forecasts and industrial upgrades. CloudMile has earned 200+ accreditations, with 60+ Google Cloud professional certifications. As a Premier Partner of Google Cloud, CloudMile is qualified for Machine Learning Specialization, Data Analytics Specialization, Cloud Migration Specialization, Infrastructure Specialization, Work Transformation for Enterprise, and Security in North Asia. The company has become a Google Cloud Managed Service Provider (MSP) covering Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Malaysia as well as the Public Sector Partner of the Year for APAC Region 2020.

For more information, visit or follow CloudMile on LinkedIn CloudMile Inc .

Media Contact

Company Name: GlobalPR Agency

Contact Person: Kayla Lee

Email: Send Email

Phone: +886-2-2882-5577

City: Taipei City

Country: Taiwan

Website:

