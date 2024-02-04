Istart Valley Interns Break Barriers, Land Ivy League Admissions

(MENAFN- GetNews) Austin, Texas - iStart Valley is excited to share the remarkable achievements of its high school internship alumni who have secured their places at the prestigious Ivy League universities and top institutions nationwide. This high-demand program is designed to sculpt the interns into visionary leaders with an unshakable entrepreneurial mindset.







Our interns' journey to the Ivy Leagues is nothing new; it's a testament to our unwavering commitment to excellence. The success stories began in 2018 when Veena Kollipara was admitted to the University of Pennsylvania, followed by Sejal Gupta, who was accepted into Yale University, Columbia University, and Cornell University, besides other top 15 schools.

This tradition of excellence continued, and in 2023, our interns were accepted into illustrious institutions such as Harvard University, Princeton University, Columbia University, Dartmouth University, and other top schools like MIT, Duke University, and Northwestern University, with 40% of our intern's gaining admission to these elite institutions.

Highlighting our program's impact, Shriya Bhatt's journey from pitching her innovative Artificial Intelligence based platform, "Speak Up," at our Final Pitch Contest to winning the Global Startup Contest underscores the transformative experience iStart Valley offers. Shriya says“IStart Valley was an excellent experience. It expanded my bandwidth as to what a high school student is capable of doing and it opened my eyes to new career opportunities.”

Our internship provides a comprehensive five-month immersion into entrepreneurship, innovation, and leadership, connecting participants with business leaders and industry experts to expand their horizons and professional networks.

MJ Charmani, Founder and Chair of iStart Valley says“Today Top universities select students based on the portfolio of projects that demonstrate their passion with exposure to real-world. iStart Valley's internship helps interns to gain the hands-on experience to build next generation startups turning their own creative ideas.”

Another success story this year is Adrija Kundu, who was accepted into both Columbia University and Princeton University, also part of the iStart Valley's Leadership Accelerator that nurtures next generation Innovators and leaders. Adrija co-led the Youth Innovation Council working with another intern Parimala Rajesh who was accepted into MIT. Adrija says "iStart Valley's internship was one of the first programs I completed as a highschooler, and I am glad I made the right decision.”

We invite ambitious high school students to apply for our Spring and Summer internships. Applications for the Summer internship is open until April 27th, 2024. Discover how iStart Valley can shape your future by visiting our website

for more details on our high school internship program. Join us on this journey to unlock your potential and explore unparalleled career opportunities.

About iStart Valley

iStart Valley is a trailblazing Accelerator for Tech Entrepreneurs and Innovators. Our goal is to provide world-class platform and resources for aspiring Entrepreneurs and Innovators to turn their creative ideas into growing Tech Startups. We offer awe-inspiring, immersive and experiential programs to create a strong pipeline of innovators and entrepreneurs for advancing economic growth.

iStart Valley is ranked #10 on MAVS TOP 100 Fastest growing businesses in 2020. D-CEO and Communities Foundation of Texas awarded iStart Valley as the“Social Enterprise for Outstanding Innovation” Finalist. Organization has consistently earned the reputation of being one of the Great Nonprofits five years in a row.

