Net Leased Dollar General Sold By The Boulder Group

Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction. The Seller was a Midwest based development firm and the buyer was a West Coast based investor.

The Boulder Group, a net leased investment brokerage firm, completed the sale of a single tenant net leased Dollar General property located at Western Avenue & Airpark Avenue in Liberal, Kansas for $1,837,000.

The 10,640 square foot building benefits from its location along South Western Avenue and proximity to US Highway 54 which is a main thoroughfare for the city of Liberal. The property is also within close proximity to Liberal High School and Liberal Airport, both drive continual daily traffic through the area. The region has ideal demographics for a Dollar General location. There are 20,271 people living within a 5-mile radius that earn an average household income of $71,368.

Dollar General Corporation is an American chain of variety stores headquartered in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, which has been in expansion mode for several years. Dollar General offers products that are frequently used and replenished-such as food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items-at low, everyday prices. A leading discount retailer, Dollar General operates 18,130 stores in 46 states and has plans for significant future growth.

“This location features ideal demographics for Dollar General stores,” said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group.

Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added,“This was one of the first Dollar General locations to feature 5% rent increases in the primary term that transacted.”

