“Stone Of Love” By Margaret Izard – A Time-Travel Romance That Enchants And Inspires

Feb 2, 2024 - Wild Rose Press is thrilled to announce the release of "Stone of Love," the first installment in the mesmerizing "Stones of Iona" series by award-winning author Margaret Izard. This paranormal romance is set to captivate readers with its unique blend of passion, mystery, and enchantment.

Margaret Izard's inspiration for the Stones of Iona series arose from the rich Scottish folklore surrounding the Stone of Destiny and Iona Isle. Her extensive research and personal travels across Scotland have deeply influenced the captivating world she has created in her series.

Readers are invited to discover how a simple magic Fae stone and a time-travel romance can intertwine to save realms. This novel is a must-add for fans of Outlander and anyone seeking a story rich in history, romance, and magic.

The novel has garnered high praise, described as a "mesmerizing dance of passion and mystery" by Literary Titan and applauded for its immersive narration by N. Ronél Steyn and Stephanie Chapman from Readers' Favorite commend its suspenseful and emotionally-charged storyline.

In a significant testament to its captivating narrative and exceptional storytelling, "Stone of Love" has been honored with the prestigious Literary Titan Gold Book Award. This accolade underscores Margaret Izard's skill in weaving a tale that deeply resonates with its readers. The award further cements "Stone of Love" as a standout debut in the paranormal romance genre and a must-read for enthusiasts of mystical and romantic storytelling.

About the Book

American scholar Brielle DeVolt, fleeing a troubled past, finds herself in the rugged heart of Scotland, renovating a chapel with the enigmatic Laird Colin MacDougall. As an ancient prophecy entwines their fates, they are swept into a perilous journey through time, battling dark Fae forces while grappling with a love that defies the ages. Amidst the mystical landscape of Scotland, this story explores the power of love to heal, the courage to face one's demons, and the unbreakable bonds that can save not just a soul but entire realms.

About the Author

Margaret Izard, an award-winning author, has a rich background in dance, theater, and performing arts. Her passion for historical romance, combined with her love for storytelling, is evident in her writing. She resides in Houston, Texas, and enjoys connecting with her readers.

Upcoming in the Series

Anticipate "Stone of Fear," the second book in the series, releasing on June 12, 2024, along with a Christmas companion book, "Thistle in the Mistletoe," during the 2024 holiday season.

