Brandpal Founder & CEO Chris Sun Celebrated As A 2023 Forbes China Globalization Innovator, Ranked Among Top 30 Individuals

(MENAFN- GetNews) Feb 2, 2024 - Forbes China recently announced its prestigious "2023 Forbes China Globalization Innovators Selection 30&30," bestowing the honor upon Chris Sun, the innovative founder and CEO of BrandPal, as one of the esteemed "Top 30 Individuals."

Chris Sun is a figure of considerable renown, with a rich tapestry of accomplishments to his name. His inclusion in Forbes China's "100 Outstanding Overseas Returnees," his role as Deputy Director of the International Cooperation Center at the G20 Young Entrepreneurs' Alliance China Council, and his position as an expert at UNIDO's Investment and Technology Promotion Office in Beijing, China, only scratch the surface of his achievements. Additionally, he has been recognized as a 'S-Class Entrepreneur under 36' by 36Kr and is a notable name on Tatler's Gen.T List in Asia. His crowning literary achievement is his role as the lead translator of Walter Isaacson's renowned biography, "Elon Musk." Beyond these accolades, Sun consistently excels in his dual roles: an influential content marketer and a trailblazing global Chinese entrepreneur.

Sun's entrepreneurial journey took flight following his graduation from the University of Southern California in 2012, where he obtained his second Master's degree. His business acumen was already apparent during his undergraduate years in China, where he played a crucial role in his university's entrepreneurial team, winning the gold medal and "Best Team Performance" in the fifth "Challenge Cup" National College Students Entrepreneurship Plan Competition.

Following graduation, Sun took his talents to Wall Street in New York. There, he assumed the leadership of Sina Finance's New York station and took on the roles of producer and host of its flagship interview show, "U.S. Stocks Weekly." His tenure included interviews with global economic and business giants, such as former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, and Nobel laureate Edmund Phelps. In 2015, he achieved a career milestone by securing an exclusive interview with Warren Buffett at the 50th anniversary shareholders meeting of Berkshire Hathaway, thus becoming the first internet media professional to interview the "Oracle of Omaha."

The period from 2012 to 2015 was a crucial time for Sun, coinciding with a significant wave of Chinese internet companies entering the U.S. market. During this time, he engaged extensively with CEOs and founders of leading companies such as Alibaba, JD, 58, and Weibo. In a defining moment of his career in August 2015, Sun accepted an invitation from Bob Xu, founder of ZhenFund, to join their ranks, marking a significant pivot from New York to the venture capital scene in China.

Describing his move to ZhenFund as "a unique opportunity to be at the heart of entrepreneurship in China," Sun embraced the chance to closely observe various startups, engage with exceptional founders, and further hone his entrepreneurial skills and vision.

Under Bob Xu's mentorship at ZhenFund, Sun expanded his venture capital expertise. This led to the establishment of ReadAbroad, with the goal of introducing international bestsellers to the Chinese market as paid knowledge products. Bob Xu not only became the first investor in ReadAbroad but also collaborated with Sun on naming the company.

Sun continued his advisory role at ZhenFund, assisting portfolio companies in refining their brand and content marketing strategies until ReadAbroad secured strategic investment from Sina Weibo in 2018. He then extended his advisory expertise to Xiaohongshu (Red), leveraging his venture capital experience to enhance the Zhen ecosystem.

ReadAbroad quickly distinguished itself in the paid knowledge sector, with its exclusive, high-quality content garnering significant popularity on major platforms, leading the Himalaya paid program charts and attracting high-profile clients such as BMW and Dedao. Sun also enhanced his media profile with appearances on shows like "I Am a Speaker" and "Chinese Story Convention," leading ReadAbroad to be recognized as one of the "Top 50 Most Invest-worth Companies in China" by Zero2IPO Group and PE Daily.

In 2021, Sun embarked on a new venture with the strategic investment of ByteDance in ReadAbroad. He navigated the company into the ByteDance ecosystem, successfully managing prominent Douyin live shopping events, short video content incubation, and live streaming operations. This success in Douyin e-commerce and short video content served as a springboard for his next enterprise, BrandPal, an AI-driven content marketing startup focusing on TikTok monetization. BrandPal's robust start was bolstered by support from Plug and Play Tech Center and other prestigious venture capital firms, with Rahim Amidi, founder of Plug and Play Tech Center, joining as an advisor.

Sun's entrepreneurial vision has consistently focused on introducing the world's premier content to China and then harnessing Chinese expertise and strengths for global expansion. His diverse experiences in China and the U.S. have uniquely positioned him for international success. BrandPal's services for TikTok clients have demonstrated impressive results, achieving a 1:15 ROAS and an 830% monthly growth rate, swiftly climbing to the second position in the U.S. shoe category sales ranking on TikTok Shop. BrandPal has also been recognized as a top-ranked TikTok Shop Partner (TSP) and Creator Network, featured in TikTok Shop's Seller Center. In a remarkable achievement, the BrandPal Creator Network secured first place among all new TikTok Creator Networks in this batch, earning an S rating. Sun's pioneering role as the first Chinese TikTok e-commerce tutor in the U.S. TikTok Shop Academy, providing educational courses to over 5 million merchants, further solidifies his leadership in the field.

Sun's extensive achievements have attracted widespread attention and accolades, including coverage in the UK's leading fashion magazine Tatler, recognition as an 'S-Class Entrepreneur under 36' by 36Kr, and the honor of being listed among the "100 Outstanding Overseas Returnees" by Forbes China, culminating in his recent acknowledgment in the "2023 Forbes China Globalization Innovators Selection Top 30 Individuals."

In addition to his entrepreneurial endeavors, Sun's translation of "Elon Musk" into Chinese, hailed as the Best Business Book of 2023, underscores his dedication to introducing global thought leadership to Chinese audiences. His interactions with Elon Musk and Maye Musk, Elon's mother, underscore his significant influence in the business community.

CNBC's feature on Sun's translation of Musk's biography is a testament to his ongoing commitment to bridging the gap between international literary works and Chinese readers.

Looking forward, Sun anticipates a substantial expansion in TikTok U.S. e-commerce in 2024, mirroring the growth trajectory experienced by Douyin in 2019. This presents a prime opportunity for global Chinese founders to utilize their unique strategies, supply chain advantages, and engineering prowess on the international stage. For Sun, akin to Elon Musk, the boundless expanse of stars and seas represents the infinite potential and scope of his entrepreneurial aspirations.

