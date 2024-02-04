Edwards Painting Offers Tips For Choosing The Perfect Paint Colors For Cabinets

(MENAFN- GetNews) Edwards Painting is a premier painting company. In a recent update, the company outlined tips for choosing the perfect paint colors for cabinets.

Plano, Texas - In a website post, Edwards Painting shared tips for selecting ideal paint colors for cabinets.

The painting contractors Plano pointed out that the first tip is to consider the room's overall color scheme. It is important to choose a cabinet color that complements the existing colors in the room. This will result in a cohesive and visually appealing space. For example, if the walls are light blue, it might be wise to choose a navy or darker blue for the cabinets.



The painting company Plano added that another tip is to consider the room's style and theme. The color of the cabinets should align with the overall design aesthetic of the room. For instance, if the room has a rustic or farmhouse style, choosing natural and muted colors for the cabinets might be best. On the other hand, if the room has a modern and sleek design, bold and high-contrast colors can add a modern touch to the space.



Lastly, Edwards Painting advised homeowners to consider the room's lighting when choosing cabinet colors. Natural and artificial lighting can enormously impact the appearance of paint colors. During cabinet painting Plano, choosing colors that will look pleasing and consistent in both natural and artificial light is important. Homeowners can test out paint swatches in different lighting to see how the color will look throughout the day.

About Edwards Painting

Edwards Painting is a top-rated painting company. Edwards Painting aims to transform spaces with high-quality and beautiful paint jobs, leaving a lasting impression on its clients. The staff values attention to detail, timeliness, and professionalism, making it the go-to company for all painting needs. From choosing the perfect paint colors to executing flawless painting jobs, Edwards Painting helps clients achieve their desired look for their space.

Edwards Painting



Apartment Number #2474, 6085 Water Street, Plano, Texas, 75024



(972) 624-9974

Media Contact

Company Name: Edwards Painting

Contact Person: Trey Hardin

Email: Send Email

Phone: (972) 624-9974

City: Plano

State: Texas

Country: United States

Website:

