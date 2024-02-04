Ohio Workers’ Comp Attorneys At Larrimer & Larrimer Illuminate Workers’ Compensation Laws In The Buckeye State

(MENAFN- GetNews) Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC, located at 300 Marconi Blvd #106, Columbus, OH 43215, aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of Ohio workers' compensation laws to help individuals navigate potential claims effectively.

Under Ohio's workers' compensation law, all workers have the option to apply for benefits when injured on the job, covering necessary medical treatments. Larrimer & Larrimer's experienced Workers Comp Attorney Columbus offer a thorough explanation of workers' rights and benefits, addressing common concerns and inquiries.

The Ohio Bureau of Workers' Compensation (OBWC) disallowed nearly 12,000 claims, highlighting the challenges workers may face. Larrimer & Larrimer emphasizes the importance of legal representation to counter denials and dismissals, restoring workers' compensation rights.

Acknowledging that some occupations pose inherent dangers, the firm stresses the role of experienced Workers Comp Attorneys Columbus in safeguarding employee rights. The attorneys prioritize employee health and safety, ensuring fair compensation for work-related injuries.

Larrimer & Larrimer underscores the time limits associated with filing Columbus Ohio Workers Compensation claims. Waiting too long may result in the loss of benefits, emphasizing the need for timely action to secure compensation for on-the-job injuries or occupational diseases.

Apart from traditional Temporary Total Disability (TTD) and Wage Loss (WL) benefits, the firm explores additional compensation sources such as Permanent Partial Disability (PPD), Permanent Total Disability (PTD), and Living Maintenance (LM) payments. The attorneys assist in navigating the complex application process to prevent benefit denials.

About Larrimer & Larrimer, LLC

For those in need of a workers' compensation lawyer in Ohio, Larrimer & Larrimer offers a free case evaluation. The attorneys, well-versed in Ohio workers' compensation laws, provide guidance and representation throughout the challenging process. Contact Larrimer & Larrimer today for a comprehensive review of your case.

